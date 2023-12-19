Sister Wives star Christine Brown reveals the derogatory name David Woolley used to refer to Kody Brown

David Woolley might have held back during the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, but Christine Brown is spilling all the behind-the-scenes piping hot tea.

Christine introduced David to Sister Wives viewers and the Season 18 Tell All host, Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan, during Part 4.

During his interview with Suki, David was asked how he felt about Christine’s ex-husband, Kody Brown, after watching him on Sister Wives.

As Monsters and Critics reported, David revealed that Kody “wears his emotions on his sleeves a lot,” which David felt he shouldn’t do.

“He wants you to hear him,” David added.

Off camera, however, David used some more choice words to describe Kody — and he didn’t sugarcoat his description either.

Christine Brown says her husband, David Woolley, prefers not to be on Sister Wives

During an interview with PEOPLE, Christine dished on David’s private reaction to her TV fame and her ex-husband, Kody, after watching his storyline play out on Sister Wives.

“David didn’t live under a rock,” Christine revealed to the outlet before divulging the less-than-flattering name David used to describe Kody.

“He told me on our second date — I blurted out everything, and I told him about the show. He was like… well, he said, ‘Kody’s a dumb a**.'”

“So he knew of the show, yes. But he would rather not be on the show; he’d rather just be in my life,” Christine added.

Speaking of Christine and David’s second date, it was the date that was a turning point early in their relationship.

It was David’s birthday, as we learned during Part 4 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, and Christine asked to treat him to dinner.

David also snagged tickets to a play for the evening and admitted that watching his new ladylove’s “animated” demeanor was a moment that captured his heart.

“I went, ‘Wow, she’s really passionate about life,'” David shared. “That’s when it clicked.”

David admits he was ‘so nervous’ during the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All

Following David’s television debut, he opened up on Instagram about being nervous in front of the cameras.

David posted several selfies of himself and Christine and wrote in the caption, “I’ve never been in front of a camera and I was so nervous.”

“However, I was thrilled to tell everyone that I finally found my unicorn and how much I love her,” David continued.

“Meeting @sukanya was incredible. She was as such a lady and so kind,” the father of eight concluded his caption, adding the hashtags #oneonone, #nervous, #loveofmylife, and #myqueen.

Sister Wives fans will see more of David on TLC in the coming months

Despite being uncomfortable filming for TV, David will make several more appearances on TLC in the coming months.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, several Sister Wives spinoffs and specials are in the works.

Among the Sister Wives extras, David and Christine’s wedding will be featured in its own two-part special beginning Sunday, January 7, and finishing up on Sunday, January 14.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: Talk Back premieres on Friday, December 22, at 9/8c on TLC.