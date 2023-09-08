Sister Wives star Christine Brown reveals she’ll marry David Woolley in several weeks

Wedding bells are in the near future for Christine Brown!

The Sister Wives star’s wedding day is approaching, and much more quickly than her fans anticipated.

After accepting David Woolley’s proposal earlier this year, Christine has been in wedding-planning mode as she prepares to walk down the aisle, which won’t be long now.

Earlier this week, the mom of six revealed that she and David will become husband and wife in just a matter of weeks.

During a live stream on social media, per Starcasm, Christine told her fans and followers that she and David are tying the knot in just six weeks.

That means Christine and David’s special day will happen on or around October 15, and we couldn’t be happier for them!

Sister Wives star Christine Brown will become Mrs. Woolley in just a few short weeks

Christine didn’t divulge any other details other than telling her fans that she would be taking David’s last name, officially becoming Mrs. Woolley next month.

Christine is likely keeping any other details about her wedding day under wraps, like the location and the guest list, which we imagine is quite large.

Both Christine, 51, and David, 59, have large families. While Christine shares six biological kids and three grandkids with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, David is a father to eight children and a grandfather to 10 grandchildren.

This will be David’s second wedding. He became a widower in 2012 after his first wife, Margaret Woolley, ended her life at 43.

Although this will be Christine’s second wedding, it will be her first legal marriage since her marriage to Kody Brown was purely spiritual.

Most of Christine’s kids support her relationship with David, with the exception of her and Kody’s only son, Paedon. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Paedon told his TikTok followers during a live video that he felt his mom was “rushing into” her relationship with David.

Paedon told his followers that during a conversation with Christine, he said to her, “Hey, mom, you’re going really fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this. … You’re now rushing into this relationship [with David] very, very quickly.”

Christine and David have proven themselves to be a perfect match

Christine and David met last year on the online dating site Stir.com. As Christine explained to PEOPLE during a recent interview, she made the first move, and they hit it off instantly.

“I messaged him first, and then he responded, and I just got to know him,” Christine shared. “And then I’m like, ‘We just need to meet in person,’ and we did, and the date went great, and we just clicked really, really well.”

Christine referred to David as the “love of her life,” and he frequently gushes over Christine being his “queen,” proving they’re a match made in Heaven.

The two have been inseparable since going public with their romance earlier this year, traveling the world and spending time with their families as they prepare to begin an exciting chapter of their lives together, and we can’t wait to watch it all unfold.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.