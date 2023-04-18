Sister Wives star Christine Brown purchases a home with David Woolley

Things are getting serious between Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiance, David Woolley.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine and David announced their engagement last week after a whirlwind romance.

They went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day and have been gushing over each other ever since.

Now, it’s come to light that prior to their engagement, David and Christine purchased a home together.

According to records obtained by In Touch, David and Christine bought a $770,000 home in Lehi, Utah, before David popped the question, and Christine happily accepted.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The home boasts 4,200 square feet, four bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms — the perfect size for their large families. Christine shares six biological children with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and David, a widower, is a father of eight. They’re both grandparents, too, with a combined 10 grandchildren between them.

Sister Wives fan favorite Christine Brown and her fiance David Woolley bought a home together

Christine and David’s abode also features unobstructed views of Mount Timpanogos, the Jordan River, and East Mountain. The three-story home was constructed with a modern farmhouse design in mind, and its balcony was apparently pictured in some of Christine and David’s engagement photos.

Christine ignored Kody’s pleas and moved back to Utah

Christine moved back to Utah in 2021 after years of feeling trapped in Flagstaff with Kody and her former sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown. Although Kody made it seem as though he might entertain Christine’s wish to return to Utah, he shot her down during a family meeting.

Currently, Christine and her youngest daughter, Truely, are living in a duplex in Utah. Christine and Kody’s other biological children, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, and Ysabel, also live nearby. David’s family is also in Utah, making their transition into a blended family much easier.

Christine sold her Flagstaff home in October 2021 for $700,000. The home, once painted with a red front door, has seemingly remained vacant since Christine moved to Utah and has been given a makeover with a fresh coat of neutral-colored paint.

The bedroom loft of Christine’s former Flagstaff home was featured during her and Kody’s infamous conversation when she revealed her plans to leave him and move back to Utah.

Kody was not happy about the idea, telling Christine, “You can go; you get married to somebody else. You can bring them here, and they can become part of the family. You don’t break up the family with what you’re trying to do… if you’re a grownup.”

Obviously, Christine didn’t heed Kody’s demands and moved to Utah anyway, and it was the best decision she could have made. Christine and David are excited to begin wedding planning and start this new chapter in their lives.

Meanwhile, Kody remains in Flagstaff with Robyn, as do Meri and Janelle, although they live separately from Kody and his “favorite” wife.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.