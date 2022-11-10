Sister Wives star Christine Brown pokes fun at being a former polygamist

Christine keeps a sense of humor about being a former polygamist. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown may no longer be a polygamist, but she still has a sense of humor.

Christine has earned the respect of Sister Wives fans for leaving Kody Brown and polygamy behind for a new life as a single, monogamous woman living in Utah.

Since her November 2021 split from Kody, Christine has been living her best life.

Christine continues to make her fans smile with her cooking spinoff and a new lease on life.

That was the case recently when the 50-year-old TLC star took to TikTok to share a funny story.

Christine told her hundreds of thousands of followers that she recently visited Squatters Pub, a local pub in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Christine Brown has a sense of humor when it comes to polygamy

Christine said that when she entered the establishment, the employees told her, “We have this t-shirt for you. We’d like to know if you’d wear it because we’re pretty sure, out of everyone here, you’re most eligible to wear it.”

That’s when Christine moved her long, blonde hair off her shoulders, revealing the logo on her black t-shirt, which read, “I’ve Tried Polygamy.”

Christine admitted to telling the pub employees, “Yeah, I’ll wear that t-shirt… check!” with a laugh.

Sister Wives fans appreciate Christine’s sense of humor

Christine’s TikTok followers got a kick out of her story and took to the comments to root her on.

One comment from a fan, which Christine “liked,” told her they “love” her sense of humor, while another remarked they were “so glad” she got out of plural marriage.

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/TikTok

“Hahahahahaa That’s Freeking Awsome OMG I luv ya @christine_brownsw,” read another comment from one of Christine’s fans.

Another follower encouraged Christine to “never again” give polygamy a try. One commenter appreciated her humor and told Christine the video was “awesome.”

Christine has changed her views on plural marriage

Although Christine is no longer affiliated with polygamy, it wasn’t that long ago that she admitted that monogamy wasn’t her cup of tea.

In March 2021, Christine said during an interview with Us Weekly that monogamy would “cramp” her style, noting that having just one husband seemed like “a lot of work” to her.

At the time, Christine was admittedly happy with having nights away from Kody where she could curl up on the couch and not have to worry about leaving for a trip on a whim with her daughters.

As Christine has found, she can still enjoy those perks, but it doesn’t mean she has to share her husband with other women to do it.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.