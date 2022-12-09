Sister Wives star Christine Brown on dating post-Kody split: ‘I just realized I’m a goddess’

Christine says she’s dated some “incredible men” since leaving Kody. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Since splitting from Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Christine Brown says she’s been casually dating and feels better than ever.

After almost 30 years of being in a plural marriage, Christine decided to start a new life in Utah and give monogamy a try.

Since embracing singlehood, Christine has dated casually, and she’s loving every second of her new life, as evidenced in a recent interview.

Speaking via Zoom with TODAY.com, Christine opened up about her dating life.

“If there happens to be a love of my life, boom! Sign me up. Of course, I’d love a love of my life,” Christine shared.

Despite going on several dates, however, the TLC star says she’s not ready to settle down again quite yet.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is having a ‘blast’ dating

At this point, Christine is taking dating lightly, admitting that she hasn’t taken it any farther than two dates with the same guy.

The 50-year-old mom of six said that she enjoys her current routine and isn’t looking for anything serious when it comes to a relationship, noting that she just wants “to have fun.”

Christine was 21 years old when she spiritually married Kody Brown in 1994 and, admittedly, didn’t date much before that. But now that she’s reentered the dating pool, Christine says it’s been a “blast.”

Although she hasn’t met Mr. Right just yet, Christine told the publication that she’s dated some “incredible” guys.

Christine gushed over having men that display chivalrous behavior.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t even tell you, a guy opening your door for you, pulling out your seat for you. It’s so nice,” she shared.

Unfortunately, Christine didn’t feel as though she received the same type of treatment from Kody. In fact, Kody admitted that he only held her hand and kissed her out of obligation, calling it his “duty” as her husband, not out of love, and even told her he wasn’t attracted to her during most of their marriage.

Christine feels better than ever following her split from Kody Brown

Now that she’s gotten a taste of life without Kody in it, Christine is happier than ever and revealed she’s never felt better.

“Gosh, it feels so good,” Christine added, noting that since her split, she’s been working out again, taking supplements, and eating right. “Or [maybe it’s] just because I’m free and I’m living my life for me. I think that’s what it comes down to. I just realized I’m a goddess.”

You can read Christine’s interview in its entirety here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.