Sister Wives star Christine Brown is ‘making memories’ with David Woolley

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is living life to the fullest now that Kody Brown is out of the picture.

Christine and her boyfriend, David Woolley, went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day, and ever since Christine hasn’t been able to contain her elation.

Over the Easter weekend, Christine and her youngest daughter, Truely, were joined by David as they explored Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Christine shared two posts on Instagram documenting their trip, and judging by the photos and her captions, the trio thoroughly enjoyed their time together.

In the first carousel post, Christine, David, and Truley posed for a photo in front of the Universal Studios globe and fountain. Christine was all smiles, dressed casually in jeans, a jacket, tennis shoes, and a ball cap.

The next couple of slides showed the threesome posing in front of a castle at night. In the fourth and final photo, Christine, David, and Truely hit the beach to snap a photo in the sand.

Christine Brown and her daughter Truely traveled to Universal Studios with David Woolley for the Easter weekend

“Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me,” Christine wrote in her caption.

“I’ve been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids. Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California @unistudios this weekend has been wonderful,” she added.

On Easter Sunday, Christine shared another carousel of photos to Instagram. She, David, and Truley snapped a group shot in front of a Universal Studios Hollywood sign overlooking the city below.

The group snapped another selfie inside an eatery, holding up their yummy confections for the photo. And in the last photo, Truely posed for a solo shot in front of a purple wing wall.

Christine captioned her second post, “More EPIC experiences with some absolutely epic people. @david__woolley,” adding the hashtags #adventureisoutthere, #californiasun, #lovethislife, and #soblessed.

On his own Instagram feed, David shared some of the same photos in his own carousel. Proclaiming his love for Christine, David wrote in his caption, “I had so much fun in California with Christine and Truely. I love having someone to take spontaneous trips with❤️#myqueen #mylove #roadtrip #christinebrown #spontaneous.”

After being in a polygamous marriage for nearly three decades, Christine is now enjoying life as a monogamous woman for the first time in her life. It looks as though things are serious between Christine and David, who continue to gush over each other on social media.

David continually refers to his girlfriend as his “queen,” and Sister Wives viewers love seeing Christine get treated the way she deserves.

Kody and Christine have hinted at Season 18 of Sister Wives

Meanwhile, Kody is left with just one wife these days, Robyn, after two of his other wives, Meri and Janelle, followed Christine’s lead and left him. Janelle and Kody revealed their split during the Season 17 Tell All, while Meri and Kody announced the termination of their marriage earlier this year in matching Instagram posts.

Kody has teased that his and Robyn’s newly monogamous relationship will play out on the next season of Sister Wives, although TLC has yet to make a formal announcement about Season 18 of the show.

The word on social media is that Janelle will join Christine for a Sister Wives spinoff show focusing on their lives post-Kody. Again, the news of future Sister Wives airings is just hearsay at this point, but Christine and Kody’s recent social media activity — including peeks at film crews and hints on Cameo — seems to indicate that there is more Sister Wives coming to TLC’s airwaves.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.