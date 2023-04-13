Sister Wives star Christine Brown is engaged to David Woolley

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is getting married again!

Two months after going public with her and David Woolley’s relationship, Christine revealed that David popped the question, and she accepted.

Christine shared the exciting news on Instagram in two separate posts.

In one of the posts, Christine and David posed outside on a deck overlooking the night sky behind them.

The couple was all smiles in the snap as Christine rested one hand on David’s chest, and he placed one arm around her shoulder.

Christine looked radiant, donning a bright blue sweater and black jeans, her hair in loose waves and a glow surrounding her.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown announces engagement to David Woolley

“We’re engaged!” Christine wrote in the caption. “David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.”

In a second post, originally posted by TLC and shared by Christine, she and David posed for another outdoor photo taken in the same location, along with an up-close look at Christine’s engagement ring.

“The most exciting news! 💍#SisterWives’ Christine Brown is engaged to beau David Woolley. Congratulations to the happy couple ❤️,” read the accompanying caption.

Christine’s post received many well wishes from millions of fans, followers, friends, and family.

Sister Wives stars and fans congratulate Christine on her engagement

Christine’s former sister wife, Janelle Brown, was one of the first to congratulate her, writing, “Hurray!!!”

“Congratulations, you deserve this so much!!! 😍😍,” read another comment aimed at Christine.

Christine received plenty of well wishes from her fans and followers. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Deidre Behar, producer and host at Entertainment Tonight, penned, “Your smile says it all — CONGRATULATIONS, CHRISTINE!!!!! You deserve to feel loved, adored and celebrated every day. I’ve got wedding planning tips if you need ’em! LOL xoxoxo.”

More happy well-wishers showed up, flooding Christine’s comments section with congratulations.

On his Instagram feed, David, 59, also shared the fantastic news, sharing the same two outdoor photos of himself and Christine.

“Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the l luckiest guy in the world because I have you. You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met. #soulmate #myqueen #engaged,” David captioned his carousel of photos.

This will be the second marriage for Christine and her first legal one. Her spiritual, plural union with Kody Brown lasted nearly 30 years before she walked away from polygamy.

Christine and Kody wed in March 1994 and publicly announced their split in November 2021. The former couple shares six biological children, and Christine is also mom to Kody’s other 12 kids.

Christine, 50, spoke with TLC about her happy news in an official statement: “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day. I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.