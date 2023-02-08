Kody Brown who? Sister Wives star Christine Brown has a boyfriend, and she can’t hold back her excitement.

Christine’s confidence has been soaring lately, and now Sister Wives fans know why — she’s found a new man who makes her happy!

The blonde beauty took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she’s exclusively dating a new man following her 2021 split from Kody.

Recording from her car, Christine videoed herself for one of her typical “car confessions.”

Clad in a yellow cable-knit sweater with her long blonde hair worn down, Christine looked radiant as she excitedly told her 1 million followers the good news.

“Car confessions!” she began. “Okay, so, I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for… incredible with Truely.”

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has an ‘exclusive’ boyfriend

Christine continued to gush, “He’s absolutely just a dream come true, and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now, I’m just keeping him to myself, though, and I will let you guys know a little bit more information later, but just… ahh! So excited!”

Christine’s news comes on the heels of her asking her Instagram followers for online dating advice. Just last month, the 50-year-old mom of six told her fans that she was dating again and called dating online “crazy.”

Christine is thriving as a monogamist

Sister Wives fans have been rooting for Christine ever since she announced her split from Kody in November 2021. After 27 years of spiritual and plural marriage, Christine relocated to Utah and gave monogamy a try… and it looks like she’s loving her new lifestyle.

Although Kody felt that Christine’s dating was a “risky” move, she has proven otherwise. Initially, Christine said she was only dating casually and wasn’t looking for anything serious while she enjoyed her new life in Utah. However, it looks as though her new man is someone she couldn’t resist passing up.

In December, Christine did mention that she was loving dating men who displayed chivalrous behavior. “Oh my gosh, I can’t even tell you, a guy opening your door for you, pulling out your seat for you. It’s so nice,” she told TODAY.com.

Sister Wives fans are surely on the edge of their seats as they wait for Christine to reveal her boyfriend’s identity, so stay tuned!

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.