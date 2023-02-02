Sister Wives star Christine Brown ‘glad’ not to be returning to Flagstaff

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has left Flagstaff, and she isn’t looking back.

Christine made the bold move to leave Kody Brown, polygamy, and Flagstaff behind in 2021.

She announced her split from Kody in November 2021, after 27 years of plural marriage, and made her dream of moving back to Utah a reality.

Since her move, Christine is thriving as a single, monogamous woman, and her latest Instagram share proved just that.

In the post, Christine posed for a throwback photo taken in front of the mountains in Flagstaff, as seen from her former backyard.

Christine looked happy and glowing in the pic, clad in a green wrap top and a black leather jacket, her hair blowing in the wind as she smiled with one hand on her hip.

Christine Brown’s future is ‘bright’ as she reflects on time in Flagstaff

She wrote in the caption, “This was taken a few months ago on my last day on the set in Flagstaff. I’m glad I’m only going back to visit friends and family. #feelinggood #neverlookback #movingforward #thriving #blessed #futureisbright.”

Christine’s post was met with over 40,000 likes in just under 12 hours, and hundreds of her 1 million IG followers flocked to the comments to shower her with some love.

Sister Wives viewers support Christine leaving Flagstaff

One of Christine’s fans felt her photo and caption were “symbolic,” mocking a scene from Season 15 of Sister Wives.

“This feels symbolic because you’re not ‘just looking at the mountain,’ you’re facing away from it,” the comment read.

In the Season 15 scene, Meri Brown tried to console Christine after Kody crushed her dream of moving back to Utah. Meri took Christine to the side, put her arm around her, and told her, “Just look at the mountain,” trying to encourage her to stay in Flagstaff.

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

However, as Sister Wives viewers learned, the view of the mountains from her backyard wasn’t enough to keep Christine in Arizona.

Another one of Christine’s fans commiserated with her, noting that they couldn’t imagine it being their “job to talk to and about” Kody for months.

Yet another of Christine’s supporters commented how happy they are for the 50-year-old TLC star, noting how “incredible” it must feel to be “free after so long of putting with all of that.”

Christine is living her best life in Utah since leaving Kody Brown and Flagstaff behind

Christine surely put up with a lot during her marriage to Kody. She had to endure sharing her husband with three other women, vying for his time, being told Kody was no longer attracted to her, being denied intimacy, and competing with Robyn, Kody’s favorite wife.

Kody’s ultra-strict COVID-19 rules, coupled with his favoritism towards Robyn, were the straws that broke the camel’s back. Finally, during Season 16 of Sister Wives, Christine decided she had enough and packed up Kody’s belongings, essentially kicking him out of her Flagstaff home.

Christine has since relocated to Utah, where she’s living her best life, close to her kids and her grandkids. She’s even reentered the dating pool while she continues to focus on herself, her family, and her career.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.