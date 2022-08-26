Sister Wives star Christine Brown explains why she wanted to be Kody Brown’s third wife

Christine always wanted to be a third wife in a plural marriage and explained why. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared her reasons for wanting to be the third wife in a polygamous marriage.

When Christine wed Kody Brown in 1994, she entered into a spiritual plural marriage, joining Kody’s first wife Meri Brown, and second wife, Janelle Brown.

Christine publicly announced her split from Kody in November 2021 after nearly 25 years together and has since been enjoying the single life in Utah.

She recently revealed that she’s going to be living as a monogamist and is interested in dating – she even poked some fun at the idea in a recent TikTok video in which she claimed that she’s “pretty picky” when it comes to her potential suitors.

Now, the Sister Wives star and ex-wife to Kody is speaking out about why she always wanted to be wife number three within a polygamous marriage.

“I always thought that being the third wife would be the best,” Christine revealed during an interview with PEOPLE, continuing to explain her reasoning.

Christine Brown explains why she wanted to be Kody Brown’s third wife

“The first one had all the responsibility of the guy, which is way too much work. Then with the second one, it always seemed like there was a lot of hard times and change, so I’m like, ‘No, don’t sign me up for that.’ Number three just coasts right in the middle. Easy,” Christine said.

Although Christine now has her heart set on monogamy, she advocated for polygamy for years, even claiming at one point that having only one husband would “cramp her style” and called the idea “a lot of work.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I really believed in plural marriage and wanted to live it,” Christine revealed of her past beliefs.

Season 17 of Sister Wives will showcase Christine and Kody’s split

For the past few seasons on Sister Wives, Christine tried to get her point across to Kody that she felt unheard and needed more intimacy in their marriage. For his part, however, Kody wasn’t receptive and ignored Christine’s pleas.

This led Christine to pack up Kody’s belongings and stack the boxes in her garage, which Sister Wives viewers watched unravel last season. Season 17 of Sister Wives, premiering next month, will continue to follow Christine’s split from Kody.

The trailer for Season 17 shows Christine packing her belongings into the trunk of her car and admitting, “I feel like, to Kody, Robyn’s more important.” It also showed a sneak peek at Kody’s heated reaction to Christine informing the other spouses of her intentions to leave.

Sister Wives viewers will undoubtedly be tuning in next month to see how Christine’s split from Kody pans out.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.