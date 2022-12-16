Sister Wives star Christine Brown explains why she ended friendship with Meri: ‘I don’t trust you’

Christine reveals why she is no longer friends with Meri during Sunday’s Tell All. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

In the first installment of Sister Wives: One-on-One, Christine Brown opens up about the reason she unfriended her former sister wife, Meri Brown.

Part 1 of the Season 17 Tell All premieres this Sunday, and Sister Wives viewers expect plenty of tea to be spilled.

In a preview clip shared by TLC, host Sukanya (Suki) Krishnan sat down with Meri and Christine individually to discuss their failed friendship.

Meri dished that when Christine announced she was leaving Kody, she felt “very betrayed” by her. Meri cited Christine’s intro statement in previous seasons of Sister Wives, “I wanted the family, I didn’t just want the man,” and felt as though Christine was leaving her too.

According to Meri, she and Christine shared a “fun” relationship, although not a “super deep” one.

Meri can’t put a finger on what exactly caused their relationship to fail but admits that they came to a point when they no longer felt “safe with each other.”

Suki asked Christine during her sit-down why Meri felt betrayed by her.

Sister Wives: One-on-One spoiler: Christine Brown ended relationship with Meri because she can’t trust her

“Uh, ’cause I ended the friendship. I ended the relationship. I did. I ended it,” Christine revealed. “It wasn’t safe for me anymore, and I ended it. And I just told her straight up, ‘No, we’re not going to be friends because I don’t trust you, and I’m not going to do that to myself anymore.'”

Christine revealed that although she and Meri tried to work on their relationship while still living in Las Vegas, Meri’s treatment of her “wasn’t nice.” According to Christine, Meri often put her down in public situations, especially if her family was in attendance.

Christine says that Meri fluctuated through periods of being nice, then mean, and soon she didn’t know what version of Meri to expect.

“It was just too stressful,” Christine adds.

Meri says Christine and Kody Brown’s split has negatively affected her personal life

This season on Sister Wives, Meri voiced that Christine and Kody’s breakup had a negative effect on her.

Meri claimed that people were “mean” to her after hearing that Christine left Kody, urging her to do the same. However, Meri has made it clear on more than one occasion that she’s not willing to throw in the towel anytime soon, despite Kody admitting that he doesn’t consider himself married to her anymore.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+. Parts 2 and 3 will air on January 1 and January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.