Sister Wives star Christine Brown enjoys day at the pumpkin patch with her grandchildren

Christine Brown visited a Utah pumpkin patch for some Oma time with her grandchildren. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown fully immersed herself in her Oma duties for a fun day at the pumpkin patch with her grandchildren.

The 50-year-old mom of six takes being a grandmother seriously, as evidenced by her social media shares. Christine has chosen to be called Oma, a common name used to address grandmothers of German ancestry.

Christine and her ex-husband Kody Brown share six biological children – Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely – and between them and the other 12 kids in the Brown family, they share three grandchildren with three more on the way.

Kody and Janelle’s daughter Madison and her husband Caleb Brush live in North Carolina with their kids, as well as Ysabel, who relocated there from Flagstaff to attend college. It looks as though Madison, Caleb, their kids, and Ysabel made the trek to Utah to visit with Christine recently.

Over the weekend, Christine spent some time with Madison and her kids, Axel and Evie, along with Christine and Kody’s daughter Mykelti and her daughter, Avalon, as well as Ysabel and Truely, for a fun day at the pumpkin patch.

“Finally! PUMPKIN PATCH time at @crosseranch with my grandchildren!” Christine captioned her Instagram share, along with several hashtags.

Christine Brown enjoys fun day with her grandchildren

In her first slide in the carousel post, Christine shared a photo of Axel, Evie, and Avalon choosing their pumpkins from a grassy area at the pumpkin patch. Avalon was adorably seated on a pumpkin while Evie was on the hunt for hers, and Axel held up his chosen pumpkin for his sister and cousin to see.

Evie and Avalon enjoyed a mock helicopter ride together on the next slide. Axel joined Evie and Avalon in the next photo as they posed in front of Cross E Ranch’s entry sign.

Ysabel joined her nephew Axel for a wagon ride in the next slide, and Madison and Mykelti tagged along as well, seated with Evie and Avalon.

Madison took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared more fun pics from the family’s day at the pumpkin patch.

In one shot, Christine stood next to Evie, who enjoyed a pony ride, while Ysabel and Truely watched from a distance. “Pony rides was a must!” Madison captioned the photo.

Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Madison shared an adorable pic of Avalon, Evie, and Axel in her next slide. They all got their faces painted during their excursion, looking as though they were thoroughly enjoying themselves.

Christine says being a grandmother is ‘the best’

Although Madison is not her biological daughter, Christine considers Madison and Caleb’s kids her grandchildren too. Over the summer, Christine gushed about being a grandma, a role she relishes.

“Being a grandma is the best,” Christine admitted, adding, “I’m their Oma. So, I’ll just be an Oma for all of the grandkids, and I love it. … I love it. It’s wonderful.”

