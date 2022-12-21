Sister Wives star Christine Brown doesn’t buy her kids Christmas gifts — here’s why

Christine no longer buys her kids Christmas gifts. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown prefers memories over “stuff” when it comes to celebrating Christmas with her kids.

This Christmas will mark the second that Christine spends without Kody Brown after announcing her split from him in November 2021.

Now living in Utah with her and Kody’s youngest child, their 12-year-old daughter Truely, Christine is looking forward to a low-key Christmas season.

Speaking with TODAY.com, Christine revealed why she doesn’t exchange gifts with her six children, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

The 50-year-old TLC star revealed, “I don’t give gifts anymore. We do stockings. Stocking stuffers are where it’s at. And I go crazy for stockings.”

When it comes to filling her kids’ stockings, Christine shared that she infuses some practical items along with some fun ones, which she calls “absolute rubbish.”

Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her kids planning vacation instead of Christmas gifts

Instead of exchanging gifts, Christine and her kids are planning a vacation together and are going to put money towards their trip instead.

“We’re not into giving each other gifts. We just want to go on vacation together,” Christine shared with the outlet. “So we have a trip planned next year and we’re just going to give each other money for traveling. … I don’t like to have a lot of stuff. I like memories.”

This year, Christine and Truely will spend Christmas Day at Mykelti’s house, which is a short, 30-minute drive from her mom’s new Utah duplex.

Christine revealed that she, her kids, and her grandkids will open their stockings, play games, and enjoy each other’s company at Mykelti’s house.

Where will Christine’s ex Kody Brown spend Christmas?

With Christine and her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, out of the picture, Kody will likely spend his Christmas with his fourth wife, Robyn. Kody has reiterated that he has no desire to be in a relationship with his first wife, Meri, although her wishful thinking continues as she holds out hope they’ll reconcile someday.

During the Season 17 Tell All, Sister Wives: One-on-One, Christine dished on why she ended her relationship with Meri, telling host Sukanya Krishnan that she could no longer trust Kody’s first wife. Christine also revealed during Season 17 of Sister Wives that, at least for now, she doesn’t want a relationship with Robyn either. The 51-year-old looks to be doing just fine without Kody, Robyn, or Meri in her life.

Part 2 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 1 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.