Sister Wives star Christine Brown debuts chest tattoo in plunging gown

Christine Brown showed off her sexy side for a black-tie gala, and Sister Wives fans are going wild.

Christine and her former sister wife/BFF, Janelle Brown, are Plexus ambassadors and recently traveled to Nashville for their latest business event.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, the ladies shared matching photos of themselves and Janelle’s daughter, Madison, who is also a Plexus ambassador.

The ladies got glammed up for the soiree, clad in their best evening wear and looking more radiant than ever.

Madison donned a periwinkle-colored satin dress with flowy sleeves and parted her newly-blonde hair in the center, adding silver hoop earrings to dress up her look.

Janelle was absolutely glowing in the photo, too, wearing a plum-colored gown with see-through mesh at the chest and a sparkle-encrusted collar. Janelle wore her shoulder-length platinum blonde hair down and added some gold hoop earrings to accessorize her ensemble.

Christine Brown goes glam in a slinky dress to reveal her chest tattoo

Christine oozed sex appeal in her get-up, a low-cut, off-the-shoulder black satin gown with ruching at the waist. Christine wore her long blonde hair in a half-up/half-down style with loose waves cascading past her shoulders.

Janelle captioned her Instagram post, “Black tie gala last night at Plexus convention 😀. It’s fun to dress up!”

Christine shared a similar photo in her post and a pic of herself and her fiance, David Wooley, who looked dapper in his gray suit and a light blue button-down shirt.

Christine captioned her share, “Went to a @plexusworldwide black tie gala last night with some of my favorite people. I LOVE doing a home based business with my family! #blessed #nashville #plexus #living #loveofmylife.”

Within minutes, the ladies’ posts received thousands of likes, and tons of Sister Wives fans rushed to the comments section to gush over Christine and Janelle’s glamorous looks.

However, one detail that stood out to most of their fans was the swirly new butterfly-shaped tattoo that Christine is sporting on her chest.

Sister Wives fans are loving Christine’s tattoo: ‘You are now free’

“Wow looking great and love [Christine’s] #tattoo x,” read one such comment.

“Christine even has [a] tattoo wow,” wrote another fan. “You are now free girl.”

Others couldn’t help but point out how much they loved Christine’s new ink and sexy attire.

Sister Wives fans are here for Christine’s new tattoo. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Christine has blossomed into a more confident woman since breaking it off with Kody Brown in 2021. And, since meeting David and getting engaged, Christine’s happiness continues to shine through.

Christine and David are obviously still head-over-heels in love. David often gushes over his fiancee — whom he affectionately calls his “queen” — on Instagram and did so recently in an Instagram post after he and Christine arrived in Nashville.

The Utah native posted a carousel of nighttime selfies with Christine, both of them looking carefree and cheery in the snaps, which he captioned, “Nashville and Christine can’t get any better ❤️ #mylove #nashville #myqueen #travelbuddy.”

Christine has become a successful businesswoman

Christine is focusing on her career with Plexus after she recently announced that she’s closing her LuLaRoe business, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

The 51-year-old TLC star told her fans that she doesn’t want to be “spread too thin” and would like to focus her time on other things she enjoys, like cooking and sharing her passion with her fans.

Although she’s closed up shop on LuLaRoe, Christine also offers her fans personalized videos on Cameo. Videos cost $50, and judging by the feedback she’s received, they’re well worth the money. Christine has received nothing short of all 5-star reviews from her thousands of customers on the platform.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.