Sister Wives star Christine Brown asks for dating advice: ‘Dating online is crazy!’

Christine Brown is ready to fully submerge herself back into the dating pool, and the Sister Wives star is looking for some advice.

It’s been a little over a year since Christine announced her split from Kody Brown, and she’s officially moving on with her life.

Although Kody felt as though Christine dating other men was a “risky” move, she’s already putting herself out there.

The 50-year-old TLC star took to Instagram over the weekend to let her 1 million followers know that she’s dating again but admitted that it’s come with some challenges.

In a series of beautiful outdoor shots amid the Utah mountains, Christine struck several poses, looking confident and full of life.

Christine rocked a head-to-toe black outfit, donning a black leather jacket over a black top paired with black jeans and matching ankle booties. She wore her long, blonde hair down and accessorized with a long pendant necklace, radiating beauty.

Christine captioned her post, “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?! #datingadvice #datingtips #dating #feelinggood #exciting #newbeginnings #awkward.”

Sister Wives fans give Christine Brown dating advice

The Sister Wives star’s followers obliged and offered her their dating advice in the comments section.

Entertainment Tonight host Deidre Behar told Christine, “You need no advice, you got this — and you’re the prize! ❤️❤️❤️”

Former The Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter, who has flirtatiously commented on Christine’s posts before, suggested she “Date younger.”

Thousands more commented, many of Christine’s fans suggesting that she steer clear of anyone even remotely similar to her ex-husband.

“Make sure they don’t have other wives!!” warned one of her fans while another commented, “Go complete opposite of your ex.”

Another one of Christine’s supporters advised that she should “run from anyone” who doesn’t make her a priority, humorously taking a jab at Kody’s curly mane. “Also run if they have ramen noodle hair.”

Christine is having fun dating as a newly single, monogamous woman

Christine has spoken about dating previously, but she wasn’t taking it very seriously until now. Last year, she told Deidre Behar that she was dating just for fun and wasn’t looking for anything serious.

“Not romantic, because that’s way too fast, but dating for sure. I’m dating just for fun,” Christine shared. “Just keeping everything super light because that’s just who I am right now.”

As of last month, Christine admitted that she hadn’t gone on more than two dates with the same guy. Again, she emphasized that dating was just for fun, and although she wasn’t seeking another serious relationship right away, she would “love a love of [her] life.”

After living a polygamous lifestyle for nearly 30 years, Christine now considers herself a monogamist. It’ll be a drastic adjustment, going from sharing her husband with three other women to having a man all to herself.

Polygamy failed for Kody Brown and his wives

Two of Kody’s remaining three wives followed in Christine’s footsteps after she announced her split in November 2021. Last year, Sister Wives viewers learned that Kody and his second wife, Janelle, were separated during the Season 17 Tell All.

Then, earlier this month, Kody and Meri publicly announced that they had officially terminated their marriage after 33 years together.

Currently, Robyn Brown is Kody’s only remaining wife. She has also remained his only legal wife since 2014 after Meri and Kody got divorced to allow Kody to adopt Robyn’s three children from her marriage to David Jessop.

It seems as though the Browns can all agree that plural marriage, at least in their case, was never going to work.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.