Sister Wives star Christine Brown admits her kids ‘don’t know’ the real Kody

Christine Brown says her kids only know one version of their father, Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star shares six children with her ex-husband: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

Christine got fed up with Kody for not spending enough time with their kids and not sharing a close bond with them, as he does with his and Robyn’s children, and eventually, that played a huge role in her decision to walk away from their plural marriage.

This season on Sister Wives, in Episode 7, Throwing in the Towel, Janelle met up with Christine while she was in Flagstaff.

A deleted scene from the episode shared on TikTok shows the ladies having lunch and discussing their broken relationships with Kody as well as their children’s.

Christine admitted during their lunch date that if Kody had a better relationship with their kids, she might have stayed.

And on top of that, Christine made it clear that she would always choose her kids over her marriage with Kody — and that’s exactly what she did.

Christine went on to spill the tea about an incident where Kody walked out during a conversation with their daughter Gwendlyn because she made him “so mad.”

“And it’s like, ‘You can’t just walk out,'” Christine said to Janelle about Kody’s behavior. “‘You have to actually stay and be the adult,’ and then he didn’t come back for a week because he was so hurt.”

Christine Brown admitted to Janelle Brown that she ‘couldn’t be married to’ Kody Brown for the way he treated their kids

Christine told Kody at the time that he needed to apologize to Gwendlyn, but Kody said it wasn’t his fault; it was Gwendlyn’s.

“I can’t be married to somebody like that,” Christine admitted.

During a solo confessional, Christine confided that she wanted Kody to have a better relationship with their kids.

But when she thought about the future, when one day, their kids wouldn’t be around any longer, she feared that his actions had sabotaged his relationship with their kids.

Christine went on to say that Kody is a “really cool guy,” “very charismatic, very funny, the life of the party,” all of these things that she said her kids don’t know about him.

“Because that’s not who he is when he’s there,” Christine confided.

Gwendlyn and Paedon Brown have been outspoken about their father Kody’s behavior

Two of Christine and Kody’s children, Paedon and Gwendlyn, have been the most outspoken about their relationships with their father.

Paedon has sided with his mom following his parents’ divorce, showing his support by sporting a “What does the nanny do?” t-shirt and calling out Kody for not being the “man of the house” like he claims to be.

For her part, Gwendlyn has accused her dad of physical abuse — leaving bruises on her body after spankings — and referred to him as “dehumanizing, horrifying, disgusting, really gross, and dumb” for the way he talked about his wives during Sister Wives confessionals.

Sister Wives fans will also remember when Kody refused to travel with his daughter, Ysabel, when she had back surgery, a moment that will go down as one of Kody’s most notoriously shameful decisions to date.

Kody’s broken relationships with his children have played out on Sister Wives

In recent seasons of Sister Wives, we also learned that Christine’s kids aren’t the only ones whom Kody has strained relationships with.

Kody and the kids he shares with Janelle, namely Garrison and Gabriel, had a major falling out and aren’t on speaking terms.

Then, last Christmas, Kody earned himself the title “deadbeat dad” when he ignored his and Janelle’s daughter, Savanah, while celebrating the holidays with his and Robyn’s kids, opening expensive gifts.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.