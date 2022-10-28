Sister Wives spoilers: Robyn Brown says she ‘wouldn’t blame’ Meri if she decided to ‘give up’ on Kody

Robyn wouldn’t blame Meri for walking away like Christine did. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn Brown admits in Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives that she wouldn’t blame Meri Brown if she decided to walk away from her marriage to Kody.

Meri and Kody Brown’s relationship has been on the rocks for years. Sister Wives viewers have watched their romance-free, platonic marriage continues to unravel.

In a clip from Sunday’s episode, Meri and her sister wife, Robyn, have an outdoor chat to discuss Christine leaving Kody and their plural marriage.

Robyn tells Meri that she’s happy that she isn’t making the events about herself but instead is considering everyone else involved.

Next, Robyn admits during a solo confessional, “As much as I would be devastated, I wouldn’t blame Meri if she got tired of hanging on and decided to give up.”

Robyn and Meri open up about the jealousy involved in plural marriage. For her part, Meri says that jealousy is “just an emotion” that can be worked through.

Robyn Brown says Kody Brown would be a ‘nut case’ if he had brother husbands

Robyn admits that if the tables were turned and Kody had to share his wives with another man, he’d be a “nut case.”

During his solo confessional, Kody admits that he likely would be a “nut case” if the roles were reversed and he had a brother husband. Robyn shares that whenever the topic of other men comes up, including her ex-husband David Jessop, Kody acts “funny.”

Sister Wives fans have long questioned why Meri continues to stay with Kody. Last year during an episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Meri revealed that their marriage was sexless and romance-free.

Sister Wives: Robyn and Meri Brown stay loyal to Kody and their plural marriage

That doesn’t seem to be a problem for Meri, however, who, on multiple occasions, has been firm in her stance that she’ll stick by Kody’s side.

Meri and Robyn once shared a closer relationship when Robyn entered the family in 2010. In fact, Meri was the one who suggested to Kody that he court Robyn and consider her as a potential sister wife.

Just a few years later, though, Meri legally divorced Kody in 2014 so that he could legally wed Robyn and adopt her three kids from her previous marriage.

With Christine out of the picture, the future of the Browns’ plural marriage remains to be seen. Rumors have circulated that Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, plans to follow in Christine’s footsteps and leave the union. In contrast, Robyn and Meri have proven their loyalty to Kody and the family time and time again.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.