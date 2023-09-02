Sister Wives spoilers: Meri Brown tells Kody she feels like ‘the third wheel’ amid his failing marriages

Meri Brown feels like the odd man out regarding her marriage to Kody Brown.

For starters, the Sister Wives star was sharing her husband with three other women at one point, so that could be why, although we know that in real life, Meri and Kody have already split.

But in Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives (which was filmed before Meri and Janelle left Kody), Christine Brown is already out of the picture, leaving two other wives vying for Kody’s attention in addition to Meri.

A preview clip from the September 3 episode reveals Meri’s true feelings about the state of her and Kody’s plural marriage.

Meri pays a visit to Kody and Robyn’s Flagstaff home in the segment as they discuss their plans for the upcoming holidays while seated outdoors in the cold, of course.

When Kody asks Meri how she wants to spend Christmas Eve, she admits, “I don’t know, Kody, I have no idea.”

Sister Wives spoiler: Meri feels ‘stuck in the middle’ of Kody’s broken marriages

“I feel like I’m completely stuck in the middle, like, let’s be real,” Meri continues. “I am in this place where – I’m not saying this to be a jerk, I’m not saying anything, I’m just saying – this is just what it is: You’ve got Christine who left, you’ve got Janelle that you’re at odds with, [and] I’m like the third wheel, cuz I’m just here.”

Admittedly, Meri isn’t sure what to do about her holiday plans amidst the Browns’ shattered family dynamic.

For her part, Robyn shares her Christmas wish during a confessional, noting that she is hopeful that Kody and his sons Garrison and Gabriel will work through their issues so the entire family can gather under one roof for the holiday.

And, although she’s hopeful, realistically speaking, Robyn knows it’s a long shot.

Robyn anticipates a fight if the family gets together for the holidays

“Do I think it’s gonna work for them to get together on Christmas Eve without talking?” Robyn rhetorically asks. “No. I think there’s gonna be a fight, and that’s what I think is scary.”

Outside, Meri tells Kody she’s doing her best to be part of the family despite its brokenness. During her solo confessional, Meri notes that she’s been put in a “really awkward position” but has the same hopes as Robyn concerning family holiday traditions.

Meri expresses how out of place she feels, explaining, “I’m not in the ‘Kody and Robyn married’ club, I’m not in the ‘Janelle and Christine friend’ club… if I had my way, the family would all get together and be together.”

The Browns aren’t living as one family anymore

Sister Wives viewers once watched the Brown family celebrate their Christmases as one family, gathering under the same roof to exchange gifts and enjoy each other’s company.

However, those days are long gone since the major shakeup among the family, beginning with Christine leaving in 2021, then Janelle in 2022, and Meri in 2023.

While we know that Kody has already lost three of his four wives off camera, we’re watching the aftermath of Christine leaving the family. The collapse of Kody and Janelle’s marriage is playing out, and we’re also seeing the tip of the iceberg regarding his and Meri’s failed marriage.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.