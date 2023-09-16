Sister Wives spoilers: Janelle Brown is thinking about moving back to Utah following split from Kody

Janelle Brown is considering following in Christine Brown’s footsteps, packing up her life in Flagstaff, and moving back to Utah.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine visits Janelle in her Flagstaff apartment after the big fallout with Kody Brown.

During Christine’s visit, Janelle reveals that she has thought about leaving Flagstaff.

“I mean, I’ve thought about [moving to] Salt Lake,” Janelle tells Christine in a preview from Sunday’s episode. “Sometimes I’m like, I see that there’s a lot of people I used to know there, and I don’t know if that counts.”

While Janelle has weighed Utah as an option, she’s still feeling stuck due to her religious beliefs. As she explains during a confessional, in plural marriage, husbands and wives are granted a “release” from their marriage rather than a divorce.

But, as Janelle also explains, it takes a lot for a release to be granted, so she isn’t expecting one overnight. So in the meantime, she has thought, “Well, maybe I’ll just move back to Utah because I could plug into a church or a religious community.”

Utah is an option if Janelle decides to be released from her and Kody’s marriage, but she hasn’t figured out if that’s what she wants yet. And on top of that, Janelle has ties in Flagstaff. Her youngest daughter, Savanah, wants to finish high school there.

“But again, it’s that dichotomy – I’m so attached here in Flagstaff, so I just – I don’t know,” Janelle admits.

And speaking of Savanah, it’s been a month and a half since Kody has reached out to his and Janelle’s daughter, all because he’s not speaking to her mom.

During her solo confessional, Christine gets angry as she recalls that Kody ignored Savanah because of the squabble between him and his sons.

Christine tells TLC’s cameras that she doesn’t understand why Janelle is staying in Flagstaff, especially since Kody only lives 30 minutes away, yet hasn’t come to visit his daughter, Savanah.

Christine Brown questions why Janelle is staying in Flagstaff

“Why are they still living here? Why? Why stay in this?” Christine questions about Janelle and Savanah staying in Flagstaff.

“I’m so mad and so furious at this whole situation,” Christine continues. “I don’t think he understands how easy it would be to fix this. All he needs to do is, God, see his kids.”

Kody reveals during his solo confessional that he’ll reach out to Savanah eventually and celebrate Christmas with her.

“It’ll be late, but eventually that will happen,” Kody shares.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.