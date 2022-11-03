Sister Wives spoiler: Robyn Brown accuses Christine of lying about her failing marriage to Kody

Robyn doesn’t believe that Christine and Kody’s marriage was struggling while they lived in Las Vegas. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown gets called a liar by Robyn Brown in Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives.

The events leading up to Christine and Kody Brown’s split are playing out this season on Sister Wives, and even more, is coming to the surface.

During an outdoor conversation between Kody and his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, the topic of Christine spilling the beans about her intentions to leave Kody comes up.

Kody claims that his and Janelle’s daughter, Madison, told him about Christine’s plans to leave him. Kody admits that he questioned Madison after hearing rumors that Christine was leaving him, and Madison spilled the tea.

According to Christine, several of Kody’s kids asked her why she chose to stay with their dad after noticing them struggling in their marriage. This prompts Robyn to ask why they were inquiring about it.

“They saw how separate we’ve been in Flagstaff,” Christine says. “They also saw that Kody and I have been struggling for a long time. The kids were like, ‘It looked like in Vegas that you and Dad weren’t really close anymore.'”

Robyn Brown accuses Christine of lying about struggles in her marriage to Kody

Robyn is shocked to hear this revelation and questions, “In Vegas?!”

“Okay, that’s a lie,” Robyn tells Christine. “Cuz I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on. … I remember him talking with you. I remember you guys having fun dates and hearing about that and seeing you guys’ relationship. So either you guys were faking it in front of me… I don’t know.”

During a solo confessional, Christine isn’t sure why Robyn grilled her during their outdoor conversation, adding that her kids did notice the distance between herself and Kody.

Robyn still isn’t buying it, though, claiming that she and Kody were not the only ones in the plural marriage who were okay in their relationship. “That’s not true,” she adds.

Sister Wives: Robyn and Christine Brown’s relationship history

Robyn and Christine haven’t always had a good relationship. Robyn entered the family while Christine was pregnant with her and Kody’s sixth child and youngest daughter, Truely.

At the time, during Season 1 of Sister Wives, Kody and Robyn were still courting, and he was spending a lot of time with Robyn. Many Sister Wives viewers felt Kody neglected his husband and father duties while Christine needed him most.

This season, Christine admitted that Kody’s “favorite wife,” Robyn played a role in their 2021 split. Christine also dished that her relationship with Robyn since her split from Kody hasn’t changed much, noting that she hasn’t spoken to her much since becoming a single woman.

You can watch the clip from Sunday’s episode here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.