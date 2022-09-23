Sister Wives spoiler: Mykelti Brown wants ‘mom’ Robyn Brown present for Avalon’s birth

Mykelti wanted her “mom” and Kody’s fourth wife Robyn present for her daughter Avalon’s birth. Pic credit: TLC

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter, Mykelti Padron, requests that her “mom” Robyn Brown be present during the birth of her first child.

Mykelti and her husband Tony Padron welcomed their first child, daughter Avalon Asa, on April 5, 2021, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

The 26-year-old, who is currently pregnant with twin boys, documented her home birth for TLC cameras.

In a clip from the September 25 episode, Mykelti opens up about who she wanted to have present at her birth.

“I’m not going to have my dad at my birth because, honestly, it feels weird,” Mykelti divulged. “As far as only having my mom Christine and my mom Robyn, I’m a lot closer to those two. I’m a lot bonded to those two.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Robyn was unable to make the trek from Arizona to Utah to share in Mykelti’s birth in person, so Christine arranged a video chat so Robyn could share in the experience.

Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Mykelti shares a ‘special bond’ with ‘mom’ Robyn Brown

Despite Christine not having a special bond with Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, her daughter Mykelti shares a “very, very special bond” with her.

Christine admitted, “When Robyn came into the family, she immediately just embraced Mykelti. I will always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti.”

Mykelti labored for 24 hours before things began to rapidly progress. The home birth took a frightening turn when the midwife discovered that Avalon’s umbilical cord was wrapped around her three or four times.

At one point, they couldn’t find Avalon’s heartbeat, further exacerbating their fears. Luckily, Mykelti was able to push with all of her might and Avalon was born without any further complications.

Mykelti teased home birth would appear on Sister Wives

Last year, Mykelti confirmed that she would be having a home birth when she answered a curious fan in the comments of an Instagram post. She also hinted that the birth would be featured on a future episode of Sister Wives, which has now been confirmed.

Mykelti and Tony’s fraternal twin sons are due December 1. They announced the happy news via Instagram in a post that Mykelti captioned, “WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!!” noting they weren’t expecting the good news times two, but were “excited for [their] upcoming adventure.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.