Sister Wives spoiler: Meri, Janelle, and Robyn react to Christine leaving Kody Brown

Christine Brown finally breaks the news to Meri, Janelle, and Robyn that she’s leaving Kody Brown in Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine publicly announced her split from Kody in November 2021 after 26 years of spiritual marriage.

With Season 17 of Sister Wives currently underway, viewers are watching the events unfold that led up to Christine and Kody’s split.

Sister Wives viewers have watched as Christine and Kody had “the conversation” about Christine leaving Flagstaff and polygamy behind and starting a new life in Utah with their youngest daughter, Truely.

Following the September 25 episode, a preview for the upcoming episode showed that Christine was preparing to tell her sister wives – Meri, Janelle, and Robyn – that she would be leaving Kody and their plural marriage.

Now, in a spoiler clip, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn share their reactions to Christine’s shocking news.

Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown react to Christine leaving Kody on Sister Wives

Kody and his four wives gather in Christine’s backyard to discuss her plans. Janelle points out that after 30 years, she has trouble envisioning what their family dynamic will look like without Christine in it, calling Christine the “fabric of everything.”

During her confessional, Janelle admits that Christine is “front and center” in her memories of the family, noting that she was the caretaker for her six biological kids while she worked outside of the home. To Janelle, Christine is as big of a part of her world as Kody is.

Robyn asks Kody and Christine, “Are you guys sure? I mean, that’s what’s so weird, it’s like, are you guys sure?” Christine wastes no time acknowledging her with a calm response of, “Yeah,” with a smile.

Robyn and Meri Brown aren’t happy about Christine and Kody’s split

During her confessional, Robyn rhetorically asks, “Do you know what this means? Cuz I do,” noting that she’s already been through a divorce herself. Robyn is also concerned about how this will affect not only Christine and Kody, but the other wives, 18 children, and three grandchildren within the family.

When Janelle asks how they’ll unravel everything, Christine says there isn’t any unraveling to be done. Meri disagrees, however.

“It’s not that easy, Christine,” Meri tells her. “It doesn’t just look different.”

During her confessional, Meri admits, “I’m not happy right now. I’m not happy with this situation. It makes me angry.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.