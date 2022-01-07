Sister Wives spoiler: Meri Brown has emotional reunion with Robyn’s kids after months away due to Kody’s rules

After months away from them, Meri Brown finally reunited with Robyn’s kids. Pic credit: TLC and @robyn_browns_nest/Instagram

This week on Sister Wives, Meri Brown reunites with Robyn’s kids after not seeing them for months.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody Brown’s strict pandemic protocols for his family have taken center stage this season on Sister Wives.

Kody stood his ground when it came to his “inhumane” rules, and any wives or children who didn’t follow them weren’t allowed to have physical contact with him.

In a preview for this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri reunites with Robyn’s kids after she had been following Kody’s strict rules.

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown says it’s been ‘hard’ on her kids staying away from family

Meri used a selfie stick to record home footage as she walked down Robyn’s walkway at her house in Flagstaff, telling the camera how excited she was.

“So, we’ve been very, very careful through, um, this whole pandemic,” Robyn tells cameras from the confessional couch.

“But [my kids] haven’t really been around a lot of anybody else besides just, you know, us, our family, or, my part of the family,” Robyn added.

Kody’s fourth wife also said that her family is very affectionate and it’s a “big deal” for them to “hug and touch someone else,” just as Meri has previously said hugs are extremely important to her as well.

“It’s been hard for them, but they’ve had a good attitude,” Robyn said of her five kids. Robyn has three kids from a previous marriage – Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna – and shares two children with Kody, son Solomon and daughter Ariella.

Robyn’s kids greet Meri Brown with excitement, hugs, and happy tears

As Meri knocked on the door outside, Robyn’s kids got excited, especially after Solomon asked if they could touch her and Robyn told them, “Yep, you can touch her,” sending Solomon bolting towards the door in disbelief.

Robyn’s other kids rushed towards the door to hug Meri, all of them squealing with excitement and holding back tears of joy as Meri and Robyn documented it all from their phones.

For her confessional, Meri told the cameras, “I’m just glad this is finally happening. It’s just been a really, really long time and it’s just not normal and natural for family to be separated like this and I’ve missed hugs from these kids and I’ve missed hanging out with them.”

Most Sister Wives fans agreed in the comments section that the reason Meri has continued to stay with Kody despite their broken marriage is because of the kids.

Meri has an especially close relationship with Kody and Robyn’s youngest kids, ten-year-old Solomon and Ariella, who turns 6 years old later this month.

And although Meri and Kody only share one biological child, daughter Mariah, the 50-year-old Sister Wives star said that she considers all 18 of Kody’s kids her own.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.