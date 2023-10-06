Sister Wives spoiler: Kody is sporting a new ring on his ring finger and it catches Meri’s attention

Kody Brown is sporting some new bling, and it has Meri Brown wondering what it means.

For years, the stars of Sister Wives have worn Claddagh rings to signify their commitment to their plural marriage.

Longtime viewers will remember in Season 1 when Meri, Janelle, and Christine gifted Robyn with her own Claddagh ring during Robyn and Kody’s wedding reception.

Meri presented the ring to Robyn, calling it a “welcome to the club gift,” and the gesture brought Robyn to tears.

As Robyn explained to her wedding guests, it’s a Brown family tradition to wear a Claddagh ring, and all of the spouses in their once-plural marriage wore them.

But these days, Kody is no longer sporting the once-meaningful piece of jewelry because he’s swapped it for another, more showy piece of bling.

Kody and his wives show off their matching Claddagh rings at his and Robyn’s wedding reception during Season 1 of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri invites Robyn and Kody over to finally let Kody know her plans about moving her businesses to Parowan, Utah.

Sister Wives preview: Meri can’t help but notice Kody’s flashy new ring

As Meri, Robyn, and Kody are gathered in Meri’s kitchen, Kody’s first wife can’t help but point out his showy new gold ring.

“Um, sorry, I’m distracted by your ring,” Meri tells Kody. “That’s a different ring. Is that not something I should say?”

“It’s just a ring,” Kody says.

“It’s a cool ring, right?” Robyn chimes in.

Kody agrees, adding, “It’s a cool ring.”

“Wow, that sounded awkward,” Meri interjects.

During a confessional, Kody stumbles upon his words as he tells the cameras, “There’s so much nuance going on here. Distracted by a ring? What is going on?”

An up-close shot of Kody’s new bling. Pic credit: Entertainment Tonight/TLC

Meri admits during her confessional that it’s “weird” that Kody is being so “awkward” about her noticing his new hardware.

“Like, if he doesn’t want me to see the ring, don’t wear it to my house,” Meri proclaims.

“Maybe I just stepped in the middle of something there,” Meri tells Kody back in the kitchen, wondering if she just opened a can of worms.

Is Robyn behind Kody’s new jewelry?

Meri continues to confess, “I did notice that it was replacing the Claddagh ring that we all used to wear together. I mean, I have no idea what this ring is or where it came from, if he got it, if Robyn got it for him, [or] if they got it together.”

Although Meri pays close attention to Kody’s new ring, she pretends that it’s not something she’s putting much thought into.

“Literally, I have no idea, and frankly, I don’t care,” Meri adds.

Whether or not we’ll find out the significance of Kody’s ring, where it came from, and why he ditched his Claddagh ring remains to be seen, but something tells us Robyn had something to do with it.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.