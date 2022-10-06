Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown suggests Meri move to her B&B alone

Kody suggests that his first wife Meri move to her B&B in Utah without him. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw and @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Uncertain about her future, Meri Brown is shocked when Kody Brown suggests that she should move to her B&B alone.

In a clip from Sunday’s episode, titled The Last Family Gathering, Meri is still grappling with her mother Bonnie’s death while figuring out the future of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, where Bonnie was the innkeeper.

Meri shut down the B&B while she grieved the loss of her mother and figured out the future of her Parowan, Utah-based inn.

During a self-filmed confessional, Meri admits, “Kody actually said to me the other day, he’s like, ‘Why don’t you just move up there?'”

Meri reveals that it wasn’t her intention to move from Flagstaff to Parowan. During Robyn’s confessional, she admits that Kody often tends to think out loud and that his ideas can be misconstrued and “frightening at times,” adding that it was “something that just didn’t need to be said.”

For her part, Christine confesses that she doesn’t think Meri purchased the B&B as a residence but rather to have it back in her family as an heirloom. She adds that Meri has made it “abundantly clear” on multiple occasions that she would never live at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Will Meri Brown move back to her B&B now that her mother has passed?

Janelle weighs in during her confessional and echoes Christine’s statements, adding, “From the very beginning, she’s not been interested in living there permanently.”

Meri reveals that she told Kody she didn’t want to move to the B&B, which she said “kind of surprised” her husband.

“I was here at the very beginning. I helped start this family,” Meri tells the cameras. “It was me and him and we had plans. He loved me. For him to just be like, ‘Oh, you know, just go up there now,’ it didn’t make sense.”

Meri believes that Kody feels that she bought the property to have a place to get away, which she admits “really saddens” her a lot.

Kody Brown explains on Sister Wives why he suggested Meri move back to Utah alone

Kody gets a chance to explain his thoughts during his confessional, telling cameras, “The reason I’m suggesting this to Meri is, honestly, as a family anymore, it doesn’t feel like we interact that much.”

Kody claims that he isn’t trying to push her away but says that Meri laid her issue at his feet as she struggled with what to do with Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. For her part, Meri admits that she feels “bad” the family is still having the conversation about her moving out of Flagstaff to live at the B&B.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.