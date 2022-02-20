Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown says he ‘didn’t know’ ex-wife Christine Brown, says they were a ‘bad match’

Kody Brown claimed he “didn’t know” his ex-wife Christine Brown. Pic credit: TLC

During the finale of Sister Wives: One on One, Kody Brown blamed “not knowing” each other as a significant reason for his split from ex-wife Christine Brown.

Season 16 of Sister Wives comes to a close tonight as host Sukanya Krishnan (Suki) continues to unpack plenty of unanswered questions and see where Kody and his wives stand amid Christine’s split.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Christine confirmed her split from Kody in November 2021 after 27 years together.

For one of her sessions with Kody, Suki had him re-watch several scenes from Sister Wives. Christine exposed her marital struggles during the clips and admitted that she didn’t trust anything Kody was saying.

“For me, the reality is, I didn’t know her,” Kody revealed. “She didn’t know me.”

Kody then talked about getting married to Christine in 1994 and how her entering the marriage as his third wife initially helped the dynamic between his first wife Meri and second wife Janelle.

“When we got married we just didn’t know each other,” Kody continued. “And we had never seen each other in tough situations. So when we got married, frankly, it was a bad match.”

However, Kody said that it only took twelve months for things to take a turn for the better.

“Within a year, I was like, ‘Man, this is magical.’ And she had lifted the burden that we were struggling with so much in the relationship between Janelle and Meri, that I was like really… I was just so in love with her for 10, 12 years.”

Christine Brown lost herself always striving to be ‘positive and upbeat’

Kody explained to Suki that Christine’s presence was “happy-go-lucky” and her free-spirited attitude was a “breath of fresh air.”

Christine recounted the same memories and told Suki, “I just always had to be always positive and upbeat and whatever you need and absolutely and… yeah, and it’s so funny. It’s like, I didn’t mind. It’s just what I did and it was completely fine until it wasn’t.”

Christine previously spoke about losing herself in her role as a sister wife and how her relationship changed once she started telling Kody “No.”

The moment that Christine began standing up for herself, Kody didn’t like the change in her personality. And it wasn’t that Kody wasn’t hearing her, but she felt that he didn’t know how to handle this new version of Christine.

“He heard, but he had no idea what to do because I had changed so much in a blink,” Christine shared. “Everything changed, and then Kody withdrew, and then I withdrew, and we just withdrew.”

The third and final installment of Sister Wives: One on One airs tonight, Sunday, February 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.