Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown says he and Meri don’t have a marriage, wives ‘vie for power’

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown revealed that his marriage to Meri Brown is not a “full” one but isn’t a “strained” relationship either.

Kody and Meri Brown’s legal marriage ended after 24 years when they divorced in 2014 so that Kody could adopt Robyn’s kids from another marriage.

Between their divorce (although they’re still spiritually married) and Meri’s infamous catfishing incident in 2015, Kody and Meri’s marriage has been on the rocks for quite some time.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers have watched Meri continue to vie for Kody’s attention although he’s made it clear they don’t share a romantic connection any longer.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown on marriage to Meri Brown: ‘It’s not a marriage’

During Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody very matter-of-factly admitted that his and Meri’s marriage isn’t complete.

When Janelle and Christine decided to leave Flagstaff for Utah on Thanksgiving, Meri decided to stay and celebrate the holiday with Kody, Robyn, and their kids Dayton, Breanna, Aurora, Solomon, and Ariella.

Meri hadn’t seen Kody, Robyn, or their kids in months because they had been socially distancing due to the pandemic, but because Meri followed Kody’s strict rules, she was allowed to visit.

“It’s great having Meri around,” Kody admitted of Meri’s company on Thanksgiving. “We don’t have a strained relationship. We just don’t have a full marriage.”

Kody added, “Through this entire process, of you know, what happened with the catfishing to where we are now, I’m basically just trying to have a good, um… amicable relationship with Meri.”

“But this – it’s no more than that,” Kody explained. “It’s not a marriage.”

Kody Brown says his wives ‘vie for power or position’

Meri and Robyn both admitted that they actually get along very well when sharing responsibilities in Robyn’s kitchen, but Kody doesn’t want his wives sharing the task of cooking.

“I would never again, for the rest of my life, ever want to have wives sharing a kitchen,” Kody revealed. “There is a tendency, from what I’ve seen, to be this vying for power or position or relinquishing power and position to get along.”

“And so personally I, out of just knowing women’s nature, I don’t give a damn about what polygamists believe about what you should do with wives to make them grow and become celestial. I never want to see my wives sharing a kitchen, ever.”

Although Christine spent her Thanksgiving in Utah with her kids, she would be the first of Kody’s wives to agree with his sentiment.

Kody pushed for his family to move back into one house together again, but Christine was the most unwilling to accept his offer.

Kody has since taken his one-home idea off the table, but with the current state of the Brown family, Sister Wives fans can’t help but wonder whether living under the same roof might have made things easier for the family, or done just the opposite.

