Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown says he and Meri ‘can’t be together’

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody says his relationship with Meri is “unstable.” Pic credit: TLC

In the October 30 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown opens up about the state of his fractured marriage to his first wife, Meri Brown.

Kody and Meri Brown’s estranged, sexless marriage has been on the rocks for years, and Sister Wives viewers have watched it unfold on national TV.

In a new preview from Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody opens up about his marriage to Meri, which he says isn’t “tenable.”

The clip shows Meri having an outdoor conversation with Kody’s fourth and rumored favorite wife, Robyn Brown. As the ladies talk about Christine leaving the family, Meri believes that Kody has given up on their marriage.

During his solo confessional, however, Kody disagrees and explains his position. “I didn’t give up on Meri. It just turned out the relationship was essentially unstable. … It’s not a functional relationship. We can get along, but we can’t be together.”

Meri confides in Robyn about the common question she gets from people, asking why she chooses to stay with Kody, despite their estrangement.

Meri Brown has ‘come to peace’ with her relationship with Kody Brown although he says they ‘can’t be together’

After admitting to thinking, praying, and meditating on it, she tells Robyn that she always “comes to peace” with the state of their relationship.

Robyn shows her gratitude to Meri for “sticking it out” and, during her solo confessional, tells cameras that Meri “belongs with” the family as she fights back tears.

“Hang on with me, okay?” Robyn tells Meri during their outdoor discussion, to which a tearful Meri replies, “I am.”

With Christine out of their lives, Robyn tells Meri they have to rebuild. During another confessional, Robyn said she wanted to live in a plural marriage and offer the lifestyle to her kids.

Sister Wives spoiler: Robyn Brown insinuates Christine Brown’ destroyed’ her polygamous dream

Once again fighting back tears, Robyn tearfully admits that she also wanted plural marriage for her own sake, noting that she had other choices when it came to marriage after her divorce from David Jessop.

For Robyn, she’s upset that her dream of living in a polygamous marriage with her sister wives isn’t working out the way she had hoped.

“I just have to watch as they destroy what I’ve wanted,” Robyn admits before adding, “I just can’t let it go.”

Meri was the one who urged Kody to begin courting Robyn after they met her at a friend’s house. Although Meri and Robyn were close initially, their relationship has grown apart, like most of the rest of the spouses, including Kody and Janelle.

With Christine out of the picture – who publicly announced her split from Kody in November 2021 – the dynamic of the Brown family is changed forever.

Despite how Kody has ignored her and denied her intimacy and romance, Meri made it clear during a 2021 episode of Sister Wives that she is staying put in the plural marriage.

“If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better and I’m not going anywhere y’all,” Meri admitted. “You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.