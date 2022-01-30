Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown says he and Meri ‘can work this out,’ Meri ‘misses’ their intimacy

Kody Brown thinks he and Meri Brown can work out their issues while Meri misses the intimacy they once shared. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown opened up about his marriage to Meri Brown during part one of Sister Wives: One on One and revealed that he thinks they can “work this out.”

Meri Brown has made it clear that despite Kody withholding sex and romance from her, she’s still holding out hope that one day their marriage will be restored.

Kody doesn’t see things that way, and has said he’ll be a friend to Meri, and that’s it.

During part one of Sister Wives: One on One, Kody admitted to host Sukanya Krishnan that plural marriage changed the dynamic of his and Meri’s relationship.

Sister Wives: One on One: Kody Brown says he and Meri ‘can work this out’

“Listen, when I say certain things, I’m just trying to find a way to be honest without being cruel. It’s one of those things… if we weren’t in plural marriage, or felt religiously bound to stay together, I don’t… you know, things would have been a lot different a long time ago, probably.”

Kody continued, “We’ll keep the best kind of relationship that we possibly can, but I’m not telling her to kick rocks down the road. I’m just telling her that she can still be a part of the family. We can… we can work this out.”

Next, Sukanya sat with Meri and tried to get some clarity on their relationship that has been pushed strictly into the friend zone and wondered whether Meri craves the physicality in a relationship that most monogamous couples do.

Meri Brown admits she misses intimacy with estranged husband Kody Brown

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Meri replied. “And I mean, that’s definitely something that I miss. You know, I miss emotional intimacy with him, you know? I miss conversations with him. I miss… physical intimacy with him, you know?”

Meri continued, “I would love it if he would hold my hand, you know, but that’s just not where we are.”

Sukanya straight-up asked Meri, “When did the physicality go out?”

“It’s, I don’t know, maybe a decade,” Meri answered.

Last season on Sister Wives, it was revealed that Kody was no longer intimate with Meri, and now Sister Wives viewers have learned that the same has happened with Kody’s now-ex-wife, Christine Brown.

Although Meri is seemingly okay with a purely platonic friendship with Kody, Christine proved that she was not and put her foot down, packing up Kody’s belongings, kicking him out of her bedroom, and eventually relocating to Utah.

Be sure to tune in tonight to catch the rest of the Tell-All as there’s still a lot to unpack.

Part one of Sister Wives: One on One airs on Sunday, January 30 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.