Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle acted like ‘Jackwagons’ over his strict rules

Kody Brown accused Christine and Janelle of being “the biggest Jackwagons” when it came to his strict pandemic rules. Pic credit: Discovery+

Kody Brown didn’t mince his words during part two of Sister Wives: One on One and called his wives “Jackwagons” for their reaction to his strict pandemic rules.

For the second installment of the Sister Wives tell-all, host Sukanya Krishnan talked with Kody and his wives about Janelle and Christine’s decisions to spend Thanksgiving away from the larger family.

Sister Wives: One on One: Sukanya Krishnan talks to Kody and his wives about spending Thanksgiving apart

Janelle and Christine felt they were “guilt-tripped” into choosing between Kody and their kids when deciding where to spend Thanksgiving, which Christine called a “little bit of a callous decision.”

Ultimately, Janelle and Christine both decided they wouldn’t follow Kody’s rules to gather with the larger family. Instead, they spent their Thanksgiving holidays in Utah with extended family.

Christine talked about weighing the pros and cons of wanting to spend time with her family in Flagstaff and her kids in Utah for Thanksgiving.

“All I can do is have a clear conscience at the end of the day,” Christine said.

When Sukanya asked Kody whether he could validate what Christine said, he replied, “Well, I can validate it, but in COVID, everybody has to make sacrifices, right?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kody Brown on Janelle and Christine refusing to abide by his rules: ‘They’ve been the biggest Jackwagons’

“Listen, I feel like they’ve been the biggest Jackwagons about what’s been going on,” Kody told Sukanya. “Janelle was literally, um, passive with the boys. You know, Christine was not passive. She was actually, um, she was actually moving out. Like, ‘I’m going and I’m gonna go do this and our relationship be damned.'”

Kody mentioned others in plural marriage who, instead of arguing with each other, just “pushed through” their differences.

“And then Thanksgiving happens that way and you see me through a combination of bitterness… just, they’re just… I just know all these people in plural marriages and they’re pushing through. So this whole COVID experience has had me wondering if this is it.”

Although Christine and Janelle agreed about spending Thanksgiving with their adult kids rather than with Kody, they don’t seem to agree on what they need from marriage to Kody.

Janelle said that she and Kody are fine when it comes to the intimacy in their marriage. However, Kody made it clear to Christine that he no longer wanted an intimate marriage, which led her to her breaking point. Christine packed Kody’s belongings and publicly announced her split in November 2020.

Be sure to tune in tonight and see what else Sukanya tackles when she sits down with Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn for part two of the tell-all.

Part two of Sister Wives: One on One airs tonight, Sunday, February 6 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.