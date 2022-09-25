Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown refuses to visit daughter Ysabel due to his strict COVID-19 rules

Kody shunned his daughter Ysabel once again, citing the coronavirus pandemic and weather as his reasons. Pic credit: TLC

This season on Sister Wives, Kody Brown is still concerned with contracting COVID-19 and continues to let it interfere with seeing his family.

As Sister Wives viewers watched last season, Kody’s ultra-strict rules tore his polygamous family apart when he, his four wives, and their 18 children couldn’t agree on his ultra-strict COVID-19 protocols.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody is still concerned about contracting the virus and spreading it to other households, and he lets it affect seeing his daughter Ysabel before she heads off to college.

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel announced that she would be attending classes in person for her senior year of high school. Since she was heading to North Carolina for college after graduation, she wanted to soak up the last few weeks with her friends before leaving Flagstaff.

Kody, Robyn, Janelle, Christine, and Meri, engage in a group video chat. Christine states that she’s unsure how Ysabel going back to in-person learning would affect Kody seeing her.

“Kody, I don’t know if that means you can’t come over anymore since she’s going to go back to school,” Christine says. “Is that what that means?”

Kody Brown doesn’t want to visit Ysabel after she decides to attend school in person on Sister Wives

Instead of giving her a verbal answer right away, Kody shrugs his shoulders and clicks his tongue as he places his chin in one hand as he’s seated next to Robyn at her house.

“I don’t know,” Kody answers, “There’s strict protocols but you’re still… it’s not like going in and out of a grocery store. It’s like going into a building in the same room and sitting there for hours. You know, breathing the same air and all that stuff.”

Janelle confesses that she feels “really bad” for Ysabel being put in a position to choose between being able to see either her dad or her friends, calling Kody’s decision not to see his daughter “ridiculous.”

Although Christine finds support in Janelle, Robyn deems Ysabel’s decision to return to school “really, really stupid.”

Does Kody favor Robyn’s kids over Christine’s?

Christine brings up that Kody requested his and Robyn’s daughter Breanna continue in-home learning, but not Ysabel, seemingly proving his favoritism. According to Christine, Kody also hasn’t texted or called Ysabel and hasn’t requested that she get tested for the virus so they can spend time together.

When Janelle suggests that Kody visit Ysabel in the back yard, spacing himself six feet away from her, Kody blames the cold winter weather, calling it a “real inconvenience.”

Kody has previously come under fire by Sister Wives viewers for ditching Ysabel during her back surgery. Christine made the trek from Flagstaff to New Jersey without Kody in tow and was Ysabel’s sole caretaker when they returned, getting no help from her now ex-husband.

