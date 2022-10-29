Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown is annoyed when Christine makes him move his things out of her garage

Kody isn’t happy about moving his things out of Christine’s house amid all of his other responsibilities. Pic credit: TLC

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown is irritated when his ex-wife Christine Brown forces him to move his belongings out of her garage.

Sister Wives viewers will remember last season when Christine made a bold decision – she packed up all of Kody’s belongings in her house and put the boxes in her garage.

Now that Season 17 is underway, Christine has already announced her split from Kody to the rest of the family. And now she’s ready to move on with her life.

“Christine’s been hassling me for months to get all of my stuff out of her garage,” Kody confesses. Kody reveals that he’s too “busy” and has work to do and isn’t sure what to do.

For her part, Christine admits that her actions were necessary. “If I had not boxed Kody’s stuff up out of my bedroom and moved it to the garage, he would have never gotten to it.”

Kody notes that he doesn’t have a place of his own since he splits his time between his wives. Although, he’s been spending most of his time with his fourth wife, Robyn, who Sister Wives fans have long labeled Kody’s favorite wife.

Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown is irritated about moving his belongings out of Christine’s Flagstaff home

As Christine explains, Kody had his things spread between four homes while they lived on the cul-de-sac in Las Vegas, which according to Robyn, is a “polygamy thing.”

Christine adds that Kody doesn’t have any personal items at his first wife Meri’s house, as he hasn’t stayed there in years. Since Janelle was living in an RV at the time, Kody also didn’t have any belongings at her home. Therefore, Kody has amassed “quadruple” of what he needs at Robyn’s house.

When Kody arrives at Christine’s house to load up his things, he admits that he has an emotional attachment to the home as well as to his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Can Christine and Kody Brown agree on how to split their assets?

Kody confesses that he assumes they’ll split all of their assets equally, including the house (which is listed only in Christine’s name) and their property at Coyote Pass. However, Kody isn’t exactly happy that Christine has already sold off some of their joint belongings.

Christine proposes a solution to Kody: she suggests that she inherits all of the proceeds from the sale of her house while allowing the rest of the Brown family to keep her portion of the property at Coyote Pass.

“If you split everything 50/50, that means that I get 50% of everything that he has,” Christine confesses. “All of his property… that means his and Robyn’s house too. If he wants to go down that road and split it that way, that doesn’t make any sense. Let’s just make it clean and easy – I get the house, you can have the property.”

Monsters and Critics reported over the summer that Christine sold her parcel of land to Kody and Robyn for $10, making the deal an easy one.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.