Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown ‘disgusted’ that Christine Brown is moving to Utah

Kody tells Christine it's "unrealistic" for her to move eight hours away to Utah in Sunday's episode of Sister Wives.

In the upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown reveals to Kody Brown that she’s moving to Utah, and not surprisingly, he isn’t thrilled about the idea.

Sunday’s episode will see Christine and Kody continuing “the conversation.” When Christine tells Kody that she’s leaving Flagstaff, Arizona, for Salt Lake City, Utah, he is admittedly “disgusted.”

Christine tells Kody that she would like to remain friends, but he admits that he’s “not really in the mindset” to be friends with his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Kody bases his mindset on the fact that he’s currently married to two women who are divorcees themselves. Kody’s second wife, Janelle, and his fourth wife, Robyn, were both married before their marriage to Kody. By Kody’s estimation, exes don’t typically get along, and he’s concerned with Christine bad-mouthing him following their split.

When Christine asks Kody if he’s okay with her moving to Utah, he answers, “Not really.” Kody takes issue with the fact that Salt Lake City, Utah, is eight hours away from Flagstaff, Arizona, and fears that he won’t see his and Christine’s youngest daughter, Truely, 12.

During his solo confessional, Kody admits, “I’m disgusted by this idea that she’s moving and she’s gonna take Truely and uh, move to Utah. Truely’s my child!” adding, “Men don’t win in the divorce world.”

Kody Brown is ‘disgusted’ with Christine Brown’s decision to move to Utah

For Christine’s confessional, she reveals what she’s looking for as she prepares to pack up and leave Flagstaff behind for a new start in Utah.

“What I’m looking for is a place to envelop Truely in family,” Christine says, noting that she’ll have a “better support system” by moving out of Flagstaff and closer to her family and adult children who live in Utah.

Christine says Kody ‘prefers to be somewhere else’ instead of with their kids

Christine explains that Truely doesn’t fully understand what’s going on but that her two older daughters, Ysabel and Gwendlyn, have seen for years that their dad has been “somewhere else and he just prefers to be somewhere else,” heavily implying that he’s chosen to spend the majority of his time with his rumored “favorite wife,” Robyn.

“I would rather take her away from this situation before she clues in,” Christine says of Truely.

Today Sister Wives viewers know that Christine and Truely are thriving in Utah. Earlier this year, Christine admitted that moving to Utah has made her feel “spoiled” and being near her other children has been a “dream come true.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.