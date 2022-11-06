Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown defends Robyn amid accusations of favoritism: ‘She involves me’

Kody says that Robyn communicates better with him than his other wives. Pic credit: TLC

In the November 6 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown defends spending more time with Robyn Brown.

Sister Wives fans have long accused Kody of favoring his fourth wife, Robyn. This season, Christine and Janelle have also hinted at it.

Sunday’s episode, titled A Polygamist Divorce, sees Kody and his wives at odds once again. When Christine brings the adults together to disclose that her Flagstaff home is under contract and she’s moving in one week, things go south.

Despite the Browns being further separated than ever before, Janelle feels that the family’s 18 kids have benefited from plural marriage, having close relationships with each other.

However, Kody doesn’t see it that way. In his mind, the only kids who really get along are three of Janelle’s kids and three of Christine’s kids, who he doesn’t name.

During a solo confessional, Janelle says that Kody only sees things from Robyn and her kids’ perspectives. Janelle says that Robyn and her kids — Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella — have a “weird” perception that they’re not treated like the rest of the family.

Sister Wives spoiler: Robyn Brown and her kids feel as though they’re shunned by the family

Janelle has trouble seeing the perceived “shunning” that Robyn’s kids claim the rest of the Brown children have towards them. As far as she sees it, the kids bond and get along great during holidays, so she doesn’t see an issue.

During his solo confessional, Kody explains why it might be perceived that Robyn is his favorite wife.

Kody Brown says Robyn and her kids’ involve him’ in response to accusations of favoritism

“Robyn, me, and my children are all connecting constantly. It’s an energy of connection, perpetually,” Kody says. “It’s much more nuanced than just to say, ‘Kody favors Robyn.’ That’s not even a cool statement. It’s that she communicates, and her children communicate. They involve me.”

Although Janelle is vocal about the situation and hopeful that the kids could still stay close despite Christine leaving for Utah, Meri stays quiet. Robyn is irritated and feels as though Christine didn’t work hard enough to try and save her marriage to Kody.

At the beginning of this season of Sister Wives, Christine revealed what viewers have been thinking for years: that Robyn is Kody’s favorite wife.

Christine felt that Kody was looking for excuses to treat her poorly and admitted, “I think he has a favorite wife… I think he has a favorite wife, and that’s why all of this is like it is.”

