Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown defends Robyn amid accusations of favoritism: ‘She involves me’

In the November 6 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown defends spending more time with Robyn Brown.
Sister Wives fans have long accused Kody of favoring his fourth wife, Robyn. This season, Christine and Janelle have also hinted at it.
Sunday’s episode, titled A Polygamist Divorce, sees Kody and his wives at odds once again. When Christine brings the adults together to disclose that her Flagstaff home is under contract and she’s moving in one week, things go south.
Despite the Browns being further separated than ever before, Janelle feels that the family’s 18 kids have benefited from plural marriage, having close relationships with each other.
However, Kody doesn’t see it that way. In his mind, the only kids who really get along are three of Janelle’s kids and three of Christine’s kids, who he doesn’t name.
During a solo confessional, Janelle says that Kody only sees things from Robyn and her kids’ perspectives. Janelle says that Robyn and her kids — Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella — have a “weird” perception that they’re not treated like the rest of the family.
Sister Wives spoiler: Robyn Brown and her kids feel as though they’re shunned by the family
Janelle has trouble seeing the perceived “shunning” that Robyn’s kids claim the rest of the Brown children have towards them. As far as she sees it, the kids bond and get along great during holidays, so she doesn’t see an issue.
During his solo confessional, Kody explains why it might be perceived that Robyn is his favorite wife.
Kody Brown says Robyn and her kids’ involve him’ in response to accusations of favoritism
“Robyn, me, and my children are all connecting constantly. It’s an energy of connection, perpetually,” Kody says. “It’s much more nuanced than just to say, ‘Kody favors Robyn.’ That’s not even a cool statement. It’s that she communicates, and her children communicate. They involve me.”
Although Janelle is vocal about the situation and hopeful that the kids could still stay close despite Christine leaving for Utah, Meri stays quiet. Robyn is irritated and feels as though Christine didn’t work hard enough to try and save her marriage to Kody.
At the beginning of this season of Sister Wives, Christine revealed what viewers have been thinking for years: that Robyn is Kody’s favorite wife.
Christine felt that Kody was looking for excuses to treat her poorly and admitted, “I think he has a favorite wife… I think he has a favorite wife, and that’s why all of this is like it is.”
Be sure to tune in tonight and see how the rest of the conversation between Kody and his wives goes when Christine officially announces she’s leaving Flagstaff.
Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.
For quite awhile it has been Kody and Robyn. During the covid and even after. Mari gave up she’s used this poor little me deal enough. She thinks Kody will take her back but he won’t the wag get talks about her, Christine and Janell he should be ashamed. If you listen to him now it’s poor little me he just can’t hours out why his relations have gone south. He claims he hasn’t done anything to justify any of this.
You go Christine you deserve better your kids deserve to be loved and treated better Hell Kody could have went to his daughters surgery saw her go in and could have been with her after the surgery he could have stayed for 3 to 4 days then flew his ass back home to Robyn like a good little husband the only legal marriage you know…
Unlikable Blockhead Robyn ruined the show. She and Kody deserve each other. The other woman should leave them.
I wish Kody would stop this narrative that he is a victim. This whole show I have watched the women do all the work while he comes and goes. Robin and kids are so involved because that is where he is and puts in the most effort. The fact that these are his so called wives that he cannot bring himself to forgive Meri goes against his so called religion. God calls us to forgive and I would think that applies to your wife. Just let her go since you clearly don’t want her. And good for Christine for leaving his sorry self. No intimacy?! Who would want to stay in that mess after raising SIX of his children. That right there IS the utmost betrayal. So Again I say GOOD for Christine! In my opinion Kody betrayed Christine by brining Robin in the mix WHILE Christine was pregnant with Truley!! When Christine needed his love and support the most, he off running around with Robin. Polygamy or Not, Christine was pregnant. That’s when I lost all respect for Kody and polygamy!!
theirs no divorce of christine for one thing because hes only legally married to robin….he uses this phrase often im sure its only to get tv ratings..will the whole season be on christine leaving? it seems like last season was about cody whining about covid.its time folks to change the channel and let their ratings drop until.they cancel the show….its all fake anyway
Cody can’t be civil to Meri why can’t another wife do to him what he has is doing to Meri? He always took Meri to marriage counseling why not Christine. He’s just upset bc he’s not getting his way. In reality he’s lost most his kids respect from what I’ve seen. He’s not had a sexual relationship with anyone but Robyn for years. They all need to leave him.
Kody, you’re acting like a little kid who hasn’t gotten his way. Grow up and act like a man.
His “other” kids have tried to involve him. It’s clearly easier to be involved with Kody if he’s only at Robyn’s house. He always expects his kids to come to him. What kind of parent is that? When they do try or even try to express their feelings, he shuts them down. How can a child be expected to want to involve themselves with him? And clearly he communicates with Robyn. So much so that he talks about his and Christine’s relationship with her. Which they claim they aren’t supposed to do. How dare Robyn say to Christine’s face “y’all don’t communicate.” How would she know? She wasn’t in Christine’s house when he was there. She’s clearly repeating Kodys narrative. And no room for Truley? How about you make room. Robyn’s kids feel shunned? Don’t believe it. Try hearing your father doesn’t have room for you