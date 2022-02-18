Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown claims he never told Christine he didn’t want intimacy in their marriage

Kody Brown’s claims didn’t align with Christine’s during part three of the tell-all. Pic credit: TLC

In a sneak peek at part three of Sister Wives: One on One, Kody Brown shared his perspective on Christine Brown’s self-filmed video in which she told fans he no longer wanted an intimate marriage with her.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Christine tearfully recounted Kody telling her he no longer wanted an intimate marriage with her.

“He said, ‘I am not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore.’ I’m not okay with staying in a marriage where there is no intimacy,” Christine told cameras during a January 2022 episode of Sister Wives.

Soon after, Christine packed up Kody’s belongings in boxes and moved them into her garage in a bold move that spoke volumes.

Now, Kody is claiming that he never told Christine such a thing about not wanting intimacy in their marriage.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown says he never told ex-wife Christine Brown ‘no’ to intimacy

During his one-on-one with host Sukanya Krishnan (Suki), Kody looked shocked after watching Christine’s self-filmed video that she recorded from her bedroom.

“Actually, I’ve never seen her side of this,” Kody claimed. “My perspective of that experience was she came to me and she said, ‘Hey, we did this work on the house. Wasn’t that for our intimacy?’ And I went, ‘Mmm, no.'”

Kody claimed that he did work on Christine’s house because it was just “stuff they needed to do,” but Christine saw it differently.

Kody then shared that Christine asked him, “Are we going to be intimate again?” Kody claimed that he didn’t tell Christine “no,” but rather showed Suki a shrugging gesture.

“I never said no, that we weren’t going to be intimate again. I was at a point where I wanted her to address the rumors that I’d been hearing from the kids that she was threatening to leave.”

Kody said that the information Christine shared in her self-filmed video “never happened” with him. “I never said we weren’t going to be intimate anymore,” he alleged.

Kody says Christine ‘stabbed him in the back’

However, Kody admitted that he didn’t want to be intimate because he felt that Christine was “stabbing him in the back.”

Suki asked Kody to help her understand why, then, he wouldn’t question Christine’s actions or reach out to her to let her know how hurt he was by her words and actions.

“FOMO, fear of missing out,” Kody said after a brief pause. “If we really have this conversation, how frank are we gonna get? I don’t want her to leave.”

Sadly, though, Christine never heard Kody say those words, as he revealed to Suki.

During the Season 16 finale of Sister Wives, Kody blamed Christine for their lack of intimacy.

“She tells me nothing special happens in our room,” Kody revealed. “Well that’s because she’s murdered our intimacy with betrayal.”

Part three of Sister Wives: One on One airs this Sunday, February 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.