Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown blames Christine for lack of intimacy, says she ‘murdered’ it with ‘betrayal’

Kody Brown blamed the lack of intimacy in his marriage to Christine on her. Pic credit: TLC

On the season finale of Sister Wives, Kody Brown blamed his wife Christine for the lack of intimacy in their marriage.

Sister Wives fans are watching Kody and Christine’s marriage crumble before their very eyes this season.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Christine came to her breaking point on last week’s episode, packing Kody’s belongings in boxes and putting them in her garage.

Kody seemed shocked but told the cameras he was “ambivalent” about the situation. During the finale episode, Kody delves more into his feelings about Christine preparing to leave him.

The finale episode, aptly titled The Beginning of the End, shows Kody self-filming from Christine’s backyard after an outdoor visit with their daughters Truely and Ysabel.

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown thinks Christine is going through a ‘phase’ about wanting to leave him

Kody confided to the cameras that Christine told him he wasn’t welcome to stay in her bedroom anymore when he came to visit their kids.

“She said, ‘I don’t want you to stay in my room anymore.’ She’s like, ‘My room is a special place to me and nothing special happens there for us,'” Kody said of his and Christine’s lack of intimacy in the bedroom.

Kody tried to brush off his and Christine’s lack of intimacy by pointing out that other couples “have marriages like this,” which he called “romance-free” marriages.

After confessing that he thought Christine might be going through a “phase,” Kody revealed that Christine has been telling the other wives and the adult children that she’s wanted to leave Kody “for years.”

Kody Brown says Christine ‘murdered’ their intimacy with ‘betrayal’

“She tells me nothing special happens in our room… well that’s because she’s murdered our intimacy with betrayal,” Kody said in a shocking confession.

So, what does Kody think Christine has done, exactly, to betray him? He explained, “The betrayal is the fact that I keep hearing from other people that she’s threatening to leave. And so I’m wondering if that’s just gonna pass.”

“But that’s the only thing I can speculate on is the fact that I don’t feel intimate because I’ve been betrayed because I’m constantly hearing this thing.”

Interestingly, Kody didn’t mention that he felt betrayed by Christine until after she threatened to leave their spiritual marriage.

Kody rhetorically asked cameras, “Why should I be surprised?”

It didn’t come as much of a shock to Sister Wives viewers that Christine split from Kody. She admitted last season that their marriage had been “rough” for several years and she struggled with jealousy, particularly when Kody’s fourth wife Robyn entered the marriage.

