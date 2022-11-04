Sister Wives spoiler: Kody and Christine Brown disagree about whether they’re divorced

Kody and Christine don’t agree on the status of their marriage. Pic credit: TLC

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine disagree about whether or not they’re technically divorced.

Christine and Kody split in 2021 and made the official announcement publicly last November.

Now, the events leading up to their split are playing out during Season 17 on TLC.

A preview clip from the November 6 episode shows just how out of touch Christine and Kody are with each other’s thoughts and feelings.

While Kody joins his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn outside for a group chat, he brings up that his and Christine’s daughter Truely mentioned they were divorced.

“We never made an official agreement. We never signed a paper. We never agreed. We never went to our church leaders and said, ‘Hey, we’re divorced or we want a divorce.’ You know, would they even allow us a divorce? All of a sudden, it just sank in to me that she’s just like, ‘Ehh, I’m leaving, so we’re divorced,'” Kody confesses.

Sister Wives spoiler: Kody and Robyn Brown disagree with Christine telling everyone she’s divorced

Back outside, Robyn tells Christine and the rest of the spouses that usually the way a divorce works in their church is that a couple has to ask for one. Then, the church typically requires paperwork to be filled out before they approve the split. It has to be proven that the marriage is broken.

During her confessional, Robyn says that Christine telling others she’s divorced from Kody is “invalidating” their beliefs. She adds that the church also requires counseling and lots of meetings before granting such a spiritual divorce. From Robyn’s understanding, until Christine is physical with another man, she’s not technically divorced.

Janelle gives her two cents on the topic during her solo confessional. Kody’s second wife says that as far as she’s aware, a divorce has to be recognized. However, as Janelle adds, Christine is no longer involved in the family’s faith or their church, so in her mind, the rules don’t apply to her.

Christine doesn’t see the problem with saying she’s divorced

During her solo confessional, Christine reveals that Kody is no longer a member of their former religion either.

“So, me just saying I’m divorced, I don’t see the problem in that at all,” Christine confesses.

Christine and Kody have disagreed on the topic previously. During last season’s reunion, Sister Wives: One on One, Christine said that she felt that God would be “fine” if she wanted to pursue happiness rather than stay in a broken marriage. And after Christine moved Kody’s boxes out of her home last season, Kody admitted that he was “anti-divorce.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.