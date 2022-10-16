Sister Wives spoiler: Janelle Brown chooses her dogs over Kody to share her bed

Kody isn’t okay with sharing Janelle’s bed with her dogs. Pic credit: TLC

In this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown chooses her dogs over Kody as her bed companion.

This season on Sister Wives, Janelle chooses to move into an RV on Coyote Pass after her rental home was listed for sale, and she decides against purchasing it.

Although Kody isn’t 100% on board with her idea, Janelle goes through with it anyway and shows off her new digs to the family once it’s parked on her property.

Kody isn’t happy about the accommodations he’ll be swapping – compared to Robyn’s large house, Janelle’s two-bedroom RV is quite an adjustment.

In addition to her and Kody’s daughter Savanah, Janelle will be living with her two dogs, Brindle and Jack. While touring the RV, however, Kody tells Robyn and her kids that Janelle’s dogs will be living outside, to which Janelle responds, “No, they will not.”

Kody then confesses that his bedrooms with his wives are his “sacred place for me and my wife to associate with each other in any variety of ways, and the dogs shouldn’t be there.”

Kody jokingly tells Janelle that she’ll have to choose between him and the dogs. During her confessional, however, Janelle unapologetically chooses her furry friends.

“Yeah, dude, I’m sorry,” Janelle confesses. “Like, you’re here one day in four, maybe three. And uh, I’ll choose the dogs. Gonna choose the dogs, gonna choose the kids, gonna choose the dogs.”

Janelle Brown chooses her dogs over Kody to share her bed

Kody has already admitted this season that living in Janelle’s RV will be a “major inconvenience” to the lifestyle he’s accustomed to. Kody has been spending the majority of his time at Robyn’s house with their five kids.

Janelle was upset when Kody didn’t see the urgency in her needing to move when she was forced out of her rental, so she took matters into her own hands and purchased the RV, sight unseen.

Despite Kody’s apprehension about staying in Janelle’s cramped quarters, however, his other wives are happy for Janelle. Meri, Robyn, and Christine show up to tour the RV and wish her well amid her bold endeavor.

Christine does express, though, that she feels Kody won’t like it there at all, given that he’s used to his routine and the comforts and commodities that Robyn’s house offers.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.