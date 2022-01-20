Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown’s ‘heart is shattered,’ admits her and Kody’s marriage ‘is over’

Christine Brown shared raw footage of her reaction to Kody Brown telling her their intimacy was over. Pic credit: TLC

In this Sunday’s season finale of Sister Wives, Christine Brown shares the emotional aftermath of Kody Brown refusing intimacy within their marriage.

Rumors have swirled that Christine and Kody’s marital breakdown would be showcased this season on Sister Wives.

So far in Season 16, Sister Wives viewers have watched enough of Kody Brown’s actions to see why Christine finally decided to end their marriage.

Kody’s ultra strict pandemic rules for his family have weighed heavily on the family, causing further divide among his wives and children.

Although Kody’s rules played a major role in Christine’s decision to walk away, so has the Brown family patriarch’s behavior.

Kody Brown doesn’t want intimacy in his marriage to Christine Brown in Sister Wives season finale

In a clip from this Sunday’s finale episode, Christine gets real about a conversation she recently had with Kody about intimacy within their marriage.

Self-filmed from her bed, Christine told the camera that she and Kody had a discussion about intimacy in their marriage when he revealed to her, “I’m not really interested in that anymore.”

Christine was visibly upset recounting Kody’s words and had to pause to take a deep breath and fend off tears before continuing to film.

“And he goes, ‘I really wasn’t – sorry, the kids are downstairs – anyways, like I really, I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,” Christine continued.

Christine then recalled the things that Kody told her that lead to his decision: “I don’t like your behavior, we’ll see if you can be a good sister wife, and all this.”

The 49-year-old mom of six then said she asked Kody straight up about intimacy in their marriage.

“‘So, you don’t want us to have an intimate marriage?’ and he goes, ‘No,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not enough for me. I can’t not have an intimate marriage and he goes, ‘People do it all the time. I know couples that don’t have intimate marriages.'”

Christine added that after their conversation, she went to bed alone while Kody worked and the following morning, he made himself breakfast before leaving.

“And what, it’s over?” Christine rhetorically asked the camera. “I don’t know. I don’t know what to do.”

“So he gets to have an intimate marriage with other wives and but not with me?” Christine wondered out loud. “And I’m what, going to have nothing for the rest of my life? I don’t know what to do.”

Christine’s emotions were evident as she continued to film, admitting she was “heartbroken.”

Christine Brown admits her ‘heart is shattered,’ Kody ‘wasn’t attracted’ to her

“My heart’s shattered, to be honest with you,” Christine admitted before revealing that Kody said a while ago that “He wasn’t attracted to me or anything.”

Christine admitted she was hopeful and thought things would “get better” with time but admitted, “But it’s over. The intimate part of our marriage is over.”

“I’m not okay with staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy,” Christine admitted. “That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half-marriage or a partial-marriage or whatever we have. “What, it’s all based on my behavior?”

As Sister Wives fans know, Christine has since made the difficult decision to part ways with Kody and their family in Arizona. She relocated to Utah, where she’s dreamed of returning for years, and is thriving in her new life near her kids.

Be sure to tune in Sunday night and watch as Christine takes things one step further and moves Kody’s belongings into boxes in her garage.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.