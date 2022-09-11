Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown thinks Kody’s ‘favorite wife’ played a part in their split

Christine admitted that she thinks Kody has a favorite wife. Pic credit: TLC

During the Season 17 premiere episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown reveals that she’s been thinking what a lot of Sister Wives fans have thought for years: Kody Brown has a favorite wife.

Season 16 of Sister Wives ended with Christine packing up Kody’s belongings and storing them in her garage. Off camera, fans of the show know that Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021 and has since moved to Utah, something that Kody wasn’t happy about.

The events leading up to Christine walking away from Kody and plural marriage will play out this season on Sister Wives.

As the first episode of Season 17 opens, Christine and Kody continue “The Conversation,” which they self-filmed from inside Christine’s now former Flagstaff home. While Christine calmly explains the reasons she thinks her marriage to Kody imploded, Kody is having trouble with her placing most of the blame on him.

One of the reasons that Christine feels their marriage fell apart is because she believes that Kody has a favorite wife. Christine admitted that for the “first time ever,” she got jealous as a sister wife.

Kody admits that part of him not being attracted to Christine is because of the way she treated her sister wives, namely Meri and Robyn. Christine breaks down as she tries to make sense of it.

Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown thinks Kody Brown has a favorite wife

During a solo confessional, Christine says of Kody, “You are an a**hole! To think that my value as a human being is contingent upon how I’m treating other people and you don’t find me attractive… I think you’re looking for excuses. Why should how I treat the woman you love… that’s just what it comes down to. I think he has a favorite wife… I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is. And apparently I’m not treating her well enough.”

Christine didn’t name names, but she was most likely referring to Kody’s fourth and only legal wife, Robyn.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sister Wives viewers will remember last season when Christine threw major shade at Robyn and Kody, asking, “What does the nanny do?!” a question which has become an infamous line from the series.

Christine tells Kody she doesn’t want to be married to him

Back at the table, Christine asks Kody if he wants to be married to her. Rather than answer the question, he turns it around on her. Christine didn’t play games, however, and gave him her honest answer along with a calm glare: “No, I don’t want to be married to you.”

Kody takes a minute to digest what Christine just told him before responding, “I’m good with that. Nobody’s a prisoner here.”

The premiere of Season 17 of Sister Wives airs on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.