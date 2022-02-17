Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown says split from Kody felt ‘freeing,’ Robyn ‘devastated’ by her choice

Robyn Brown was “devastated” by Christine’s choice to leave their husband, Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

During the final installment of Sister Wives: One on One, Christine and Kody Brown reveal they are “divorced,” which Robyn Brown found a “devastating” choice on Christine’s part.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Christine announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021 after years of suffering through a “rough” marriage.

Christine explained that in their polygamous culture, a divorce from a spiritual marriage (like the one she shared with Kody for over 25 years) requires approval from members of their church.

However, Christine is no longer a member of the church that married her and Kody and she said she doesn’t need to go through with the semantics as long as “God’s fine if I just want to be happy.”

Sister Wives: One on One: Christine Brown says divorce from Kody Brown felt ‘freeing’

During part three of Sister Wives: One on One, however, both Christine and Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan (Suki) they are, in fact, divorced.

“Kody and I divorced,” Christine explained when Suki asked about the current state of their marriage. “We’re completely separate. We’re just gonna be friends… eventually.”

Christine explained her choice to walk away from her plural marriage: “I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart and my heart was done being broken. And it felt… well, freeing.”

Next, Kody talked to Suki, and he offered his take on his relationship with Christine.

Kody Brown is ‘still angry’ since Christine’s split

“Okay, so, Christine’s moved. She’s left. We are… no longer married. I love her and I, um, I don’t know what to do cuz I’ve got the grief, but I’m still angry,” Kody confessed to Suki.

Kody said that he’d rather deal with the feelings of grief, at least for now, to get himself out of the “anger phase.” He told Suki that his next steps were to move on, live a good life, and find happiness.

Kody also felt that the rest of the family would also find a sense of relief regarding Christine’s split. “There’s going to be some relief from the rest of the family too,” Kody revealed.

When Robyn took a turn across from Suki on the sofa, she didn’t mince words when it came to answering questions about Kody and Christine’s split.

Robyn Brown ‘devastated’ by Christine’s choice to leave Kody

“What a waste,” Robyn said with a snicker. “Cuz there’s two functioning people that could figure it out. And, I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried to fix it.”

“I am frustrated and angry and devastated by Christine’s choice,” Robyn shared with Suki as she began to break down into tears. “She’s part of my big picture.”

Last November after Christine publicly announced her split from Kody, a source close to the family claimed that Robyn felt she was the one to blame for their split.

Although Robyn has expressed her frustration over Christine and Kody’s split, many Sister Wives feel that she has planned all along to push away Kody’s other wives and move in as his sole, legal wife.

Only time will tell if Kody and Robyn will end up as a monogamous couple.

Part three of Sister Wives: One on One airs this Sunday, February 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.