Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown reveals her female celebrity crushes

In the next episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown opens up about her female celebrity crushes.

The topic of Christine’s family members who are part of the LGBTQ community arises when Christine reveals the moment she realized that her and Kody Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn was bisexual.

“When Mariah told us she was gay, immediately I thought, ‘Oh, so is Gwendlyn.’ I knew immediately,” Christine reveals during a confessional. “We’ve had just great conversations about it.”

Mariah, Meri and Kody’s only biological child, told their family they were gay during a 2017 episode of Sister Wives. They’ve since announced they were transgender in June 2022 and go by the name Leon or Leo.

Christine continues to explain that Gwendlyn “teases” her about having celebrity crushes on women and that she’s “partially gay.” That’s when Christine dishes on her female celebrity crushes, including Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson, and Emily Blunt.

However, Christine clarifies that her girl crushes “would only go that far,” adding, “I’m definitely heterosexual. Not interested.”

Christine Brown names female celebrity crushes on Sister Wives

Later in the segment, Christine notes that Kody bought their other daughter, Ysabel, a car for her 18th birthday that she is preparing to drive across the country, as she’ll be moving in with Maddie and Caleb in North Carolina, where she’ll attend college.

However, despite Christine’s urging to drive with them, Kody declines the offer. Although he acknowledges that Ysabel is likely hurt that he didn’t tag along, his excuse is that “there are people depending on me… more than just Ysabel,” and claims he would have gone if it hadn’t been for COVID-19.

Kody Brown refuses to travel with daughter Ysabel again

For his part, Kody thinks that Christine is viewing his reasoning as an excuse and says that their kids have her ear and not his.

This isn’t the first time Kody has let down Christine and Ysabel. Sister Wives viewers were appalled when Kody refused to travel from Flagstaff to New Jersey with them for Ysabel’s back surgery, once again citing the coronavirus pandemic as his excuse.

Kody later regretted his actions, admitting that he could have been there and calling it a “real regret.”

This season on Sister Wives, Kody let Ysabel down once again – and again blaming COVID-19 – when he refused to visit her before she left for college because she had chosen to attend her senior year of high school in person.

You can watch the entire preview clip here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.