Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown didn’t realize how ‘hard it would be’ to visit Flagstaff after split

Christine struggled with revisiting Flagstaff after leaving Kody. Pic credit: TLC

In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown admits that returning to Flagstaff after her split from Kody Brown was harder than she realized it would be.

Season 17 of Sister Wives has exposed the cracks in the Brown family, particularly Kody’s marriages to Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

Christine announced her departure to the other spouses this season, and after settling into her new life in Utah, admits that driving back to Arizona wasn’t an easy task.

Christine and Kody’s daughter, Aspyn, and her husband, Mitch, visit Christine and Truely as they enjoy a barbecue in the backyard of their new Utah duplex.

During their get-together, Mitch asks Christine how she likes living in Utah. “Oh my gosh, I love it. Yes, I love it,” Christine gushes, noting how happy she is to be able to spend more time with Aspyn and her sister, Mykelti, who also lives nearby.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christine tells cameras during her confessional that she told the rest of the family that she would be coming back to hang out and visit. However, she admits, “And I didn’t know how hard that would be.”

Sister Wives: Revisiting Flagstaff was harder than Christine Brown realized it would be

“Every time I drive to Flagstaff, I go around this corner and up this hill, and there the mountain is. The same mountains that angels sang to me before… yeah, mm-hmm, those mountains,” Christine says.

Christine reveals that it’s a “huge weight” returning to Flagstaff, where there’s so much heartache for her.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine told TODAY.com that since moving to Utah, she got her and Kody’s youngest biological child, 12-year-old Truely, a cell phone so she can keep in contact with her dad, something that Christine deems necessary.

Christine shared that she willingly drives Truely to Flagstaff whenever she wants to visit her dad and has also left Kody with an open invitation to visit her home in Utah to see Truely whenever he wants.

Christine Brown’s future looks bright as a single woman in Utah

Now that Christine is living a new life in Utah without Kody or any sister wives to share her husband with, she’s thriving and couldn’t be happier.

Admittedly, the 50-year-old blonde beauty felt her needs weren’t being met in a plural marriage. But as a single woman trying monogamous dating for the first time, Christine has a lot to look forward to in her new life.

The Season 17 Tell, Sister Wives: One on One, airs on Sunday, December 18 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.