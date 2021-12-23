Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown comes to Mykelti and Tony’s rescue when their gender reveal goes wrong

When Mykelti and Tony’s gender reveal didn’t go as planned, Christine Brown stepped in to help them. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown stepped in to help when her daughter Mykelti and her husband Tony’s gender reveal didn’t go as planned.

Christine and Kody Brown were spiritually married for 27 years and share six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Mykelti and her husband Tony Padron announced their pregnancy to the family via a video chat as they held up a pair of baby booties in front of the camera.

Mykelti and Tony’s gender reveal didn’t go as planned

For their gender reveal, Mykelti and Tony prepared a science experiment of sorts for their family, but it didn’t go as planned.

In a preview for the upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as shared by Hollywood Life, Mykelti reveals that she and Tony are using “elephant toothpaste” to reveal their baby’s gender.

As Christine explained, “elephant toothpaste” is a combination of ingredients that gently explode and foam over the container, revealing either pink foam for a girl or blue foam for a boy.

“It looks like a science experiment, you know, some kind of gender explosion coming out of this bucket,” Kody said of the foam. “I have no idea.”

Mykelti and Tony’s gender reveal didn’t go as planned. Pic credit: TLC

When Mykelti and Tony set up their bucket on a table outside, as their family was seated around them watching with anticipation, the foam quickly spilled out of the bucket.

However, the foam was neither pink nor blue, but more of a beige color, confusing the family. Mykelti admitted that she and Tony likely didn’t use enough dye in their project.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown steps in to save Mykelti and Tony’s gender reveal

Luckily, Christine had a backup plan in place. She wore a pink t-shirt underneath her jacket with a sign that read, “It’s a girl,” and opened her jacket to reveal the gender to the family.

“I’m having another granddaughter,” Christine told the cameras during her confessional. “I’m so excited. I’m so excited. Mykelti and Tony are going to be awesome parents.”

Avalon was the first biological grandchild for Christine and Kody. However, the sister wives consider all of the kids and grandkids their own.

Avalon joined cousins Axel and Evie, whose parents are Maddie and Caleb.

Mykelti and her husband Tony Padron have welcomed their first daughter, Avalon, since filming for the show. Mykelti hinted earlier this year that Avalon’s birth will be featured this season on Sister Wives.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.