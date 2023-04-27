Sister Wives showrunner confirms the show’s return for ‘dramatic’ Season 18

With uncertainty surrounding future seasons of Sister Wives, it’s been confirmed that the hit TLC show is returning for an 18th season.

Although TLC has yet to make a formal announcement about Season 18 of Sister Wives, it’s been heavily implied that the long-running reality TV show isn’t over just yet.

But now, Sister Wives’ showrunner spilled the tea, and viewers will be thrilled to discover the show isn’t going anywhere soon.

Now that Kody Brown is no longer a polygamist, Sister Wives viewers are likely wondering how the show’s storyline will be portrayed moving forward.

Three of Kody’s wives — Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown — left him, leaving him with one wife, Robyn Brown, and by default, rendering him a monogamist for the first time in over 30 years.

Sister Wives’ showrunner, Chris Poole, recently spoke with Variety, as did Christine, who teased some of what’s to come for the long-running TLC show.

“Christine leaving the family was a massive event that really shook up the entire family. But we’ve shot quite a bit of footage since then,” Chris told the outlet.

Showrunner Chris Poole teases an ‘interesting and dramatic’ Season 18 of Sister Wives

The executive producer added that Sister Wives will continue to be “just as interesting and dramatic” despite the dynamic of the Brown family changing so drastically, particularly Christine and Kody’s split.

“Kody is still the father of [Christine’s] children. They still have to interact and figure that out,” Chris said.

Christine Brown shares her take on the upcoming season of Sister Wives

As far as Christine’s input for the upcoming season of Sister Wives, the fan-favorite told the publication, “I’ve been overwhelmed that it’s been going for 10 years. I’m going to stick with it!”

Christine noted that viewers might find it “more interesting” to discover how the family “actually [works] after somebody leaves” rather than following the previous storyline, which followed Christine, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn vying for Kody’s time and attention.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine revealed that she made a promise to Kody and the rest of the family that she would stick it out and continue to film for as long as the show continues to air “just to be fair,” adding that it would “disloyal” of her to quit filming the show.

Despite whisperings of a spinoff show in the works featuring Christine and Janelle, for now, that idea is being tabled. Chris shared, “Of course, I would love to [do spinoffs], and I think people would love to see what happens to each one of them. But fortunately, we’re in a place right now where we’re covering that on Sister Wives.”

The Browns have undergone major changes to their family’s dynamic

The Brown family has faced lots of changes in recent months — Kody Brown, who was once one of the most famous polygamists, is now a monogamist after three of his four wives left him.

Christine was the first to fly the coop, followed by Janelle, then Meri, leaving Robyn as Kody’s last wife standing.

Sister Wives premiered in 2010 and set out to educate viewers about the pros of polygamy. Since then, the show’s name seems irrelevant since there technically aren’t any sister wives left — but Christine confessed that she still uses the term.

“The other day, I introduced Janelle as my sister wife. I still use those words,” Christine shared.

And, although the Browns are living separate lives and have said goodbye to their idea of living as one big, happy family, Christine is hopeful that they can remain cordial despite splitting apart.

“We’re all still a family. Hopefully, it just gets less awkward,” said Christine.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.