Sister Wives Season 17 trailer shows Kody Brown’s explosive reaction to Christine leaving him

Season 17 of Sister Wives is just around the corner, and this season promises to bring more drama than any other.

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Christine decided to kick Kody out of her home, packing up his belongings in boxes in her garage.

As Sister Wives fans know, Christine formally announced her split from Kody in November 2021, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Although it seemed as though Kody should have been prepared for the news, a new preview shows that he didn’t take Christine’s decision well at all.

In the opening scene, Robyn admits some “strange things” are going on between Kody and Christine, which she says she’s “supposed to stay out” of.

As Christine is seen packing her belongings into the trunk of her car, she says during a confessional, “I feel like, to Kody, Robyn’s more important.”

The next scene shows a tearful Christine admitting to Kody that it’s been “heartbreaking” being his wife as he puts his hand over his face out of exasperation.

Kody Brown reacts to Christine leaving him in Sister Wives Season 17 trailer

Janelle admits that she felt it was “inevitable” that Christine and Kody would eventually part ways. Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, choked back tears as she confessed that Christine was a friend, more than just a sister wife.

Kody admits during a confessional, “The message that we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now,” before the scene cuts to him passionately responding to Christine telling the other spouses she has chosen to leave.

“You never tried to have a really good relationship with these other people, and that’s the reason I’m pissed off!” Kody exclaimed before getting even more steamed.

While imitating a knife piercing his back, Kody screamed, “Man! Just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! Sacrifices that I made to love you!” before rushing off in anger, his wives all silent, stunned by his reaction.

Season 17 also sees the Browns deal with COVID-19, welcome a new grandchild

Christine and Kody’s split won’t be the only storyline this season. COVID-19 is still an issue for the large, polygamous family, as Janelle and her kids test positive for the virus.

Kody and Christine’s daughter Mykelti will give birth to her and Tony Padron’s daughter Avalon this season, but which of her moms she chooses to invite, and not invite, to the birth may surprise some Sister Wives viewers.

When Sister Wives first aired 12 years ago, it set out to educate viewers about plural marriage. Over the years, viewers have watched the Browns’ successes and failures play out on the small screen.

Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said of the transition, “When TLC first introduced Sister Wives, the country was fascinated by a family with a very different lifestyle than most.”

He continued, “The Browns challenged the notion of a traditional family mold and over a decade later, their family dynamics are still resonating with viewers because of their honesty, vulnerability and now, their relatability.”

One thing that’s certain for Sister Wives viewers watching this season, the Browns are divided as they’ve never been before.

Season 17 of Sister Wives returns on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.