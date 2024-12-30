Sister Wives: Robyn Brown slams ‘absolute lie’ and claims she never wanted to be legally married to Kody Brown

When Kody Brown had four wives on Sister Wives, the ladies rarely had unity.

Now that Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown have walked away, the dynamics of the TLC series have shifted considerably.

Gone are the days when Kody ordered the women around since most of them have moved on to new things.

Robyn remains legally married to Kody, and Season 19 has focused on her feelings of being abandoned by her former sister wives.

Sunday’s new episode charted her quest to find a church that was accepting of plural marriages, but she was stopped in her tracks when she heard Christine’s revelation about her first coming into the family.

During a confessional, Christine claimed that Robyn was vocal with the wives about other families “where the first wife divorced the husband so he could marry the second wife legally and legally adopt the kids.”

Christine said her immediate feeling upon hearing that was that Robyn was planting seeds.

Christine and Robyn are against one another

“She mentioned that several times through the years like she was putting that in there because she would have loved that to happen.”

It’s quite an accusation because it suggests that the family had deeply rooted issues long before TLC picked up the cameras.

When producers posed the question to Robyn about whether it was a plant, she was gobsmacked.

“The idea that I like planted an idea in Meri’s head is an absolute lie. I never said it,” she declared.

“I don’t even know even know anyone who divorced their first wife so that the second wife could adopt kids. I’ve never even heard of that before,” Robyn reasoned.

Furthermore, Robyn claimed that Meri made the offer after they got to know each other.

“I never even wanted to be legally married to Kody,” Robyn continued in the confessional, which is quite a revelation.

The reason Robyn gave for not wanting to be legally married is that she had already gone through “so much trauma” in her last marriage.

“I was very happy and content with my spiritual marriage. I didn’t need anything else.”

Is there a way forward for Christine and Robin?

Moments like this highlight just how much it was better for Christine to distance herself from Robyn because there will always be drama between them while the latter is still married to Kody.

Christine can’t shake this feeling that Robyn came into the plural marriage with ulterior motives to become the number one wife, so there’s no way forward for them if they can’t work through these issues.

Of course, Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to walk away and has now found a new relationship, so maybe there will be a future in which she and Robyn can talk through their issues.

For now, they are very much at odds, and Robyn doesn’t seem to be backing down from Christine’s allegations about her.

Perhaps they will have some time during the season-ending reunion to discuss their thoughts on how Robyn came into the plural marriage.

What are your thoughts on the latest drama between the women?

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC. Stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.