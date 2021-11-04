Sister Wives: Robyn Brown has Kody Brown ‘wrapped around her finger,’ other wives ‘can’t compete’ with her

An inside source says Kody’s wives can’t “compete” with his fourth wife, Robyn. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn, has him “wrapped around her finger” according to an insider.

With the recent news that Kody’s third wife, Christine left him, Sister Wives fans are wondering who will be next.

Kody first broke the news to his fans via Instagram and Twitter, telling them, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

Just several minutes later, Christine confirmed their split on her own Instagram Feed, telling her fans, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, a source revealed that Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, will be the next of his wives to publicly announce a split.

A source spilled even more tea with Us Weekly and according to them, Robyn has Kody right where she wants him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sister Wives stars Robyn and Kody Brown still ‘act like newlyweds’

“The other wives can’t compete against Robyn,” the insider told the outlet. “Robyn and Kody are a dream couple. She has him wrapped around her finger.”

They added that Kody treats his fourth wife Robyn “like a queen and takes care of her. They act like they’re still newlyweds. They’re still very much in love.”

For years, Sister Wives viewers have speculated that Robyn joined the family with the intention of eventually becoming Kody’s only wife. After last season of Sister Wives, viewers were convinced that Kody spends most of his time with Robyn and their kids.

Some have even speculated that Kody and Robyn, who owe back taxes on their Flagstaff home and property, are expecting baby number 19.

Robyn entered the family in 2010 with a spiritual union to Kody before legally marrying him in 2014. Robyn brought three children from a previous marriage to the family, so Meri legally divorced Kody so that he could marry Robyn in order to adopt her children.

According to the source, Robyn is “forever grateful” for Kody adopting her three eldest children, Dayton, 21, Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 17.

They added that Robyn “sees through [Kody’s] mistakes” and that Kody is “very focused on their family,” which also includes their biological children together, son Solomon, 10, and daughter Ariella, 5.

Sister Wives fans weren’t exactly shocked to hear that Christine left Kody, given their “rough” relationship over the past few years, which played out last season on the show. Christine recently mentioned in one of her private Facebook groups that her split from Kody will be featured on the show in future episodes.

Kody Brown ‘completely devoted’ to Robyn, led to Christine’s split

Sources close to the pair weren’t as surprised, either, and told Us Weekly, “It’s no shock. She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while.”

They also revealed what many Sister Wives viewers have speculated for years — that Kody has been spending all of his time with his fourth wife, Robyn.

“The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completely devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years,” the insider added. “That hasn’t changed at all.”

With the news of Christine leaving the family came reports that Meri Brown will be Kody’s next wife to leave him and make her public announcement.

Janelle, Kody’s second wife, is still happy with the state of her marriage to Kody according to the source.

Janelle and Kody are “really good friends” and they understand their roles in their relationship, and apparently Janelle is okay with Kody viewing her more as a friend than a lover.

“[Now,] he sees her more as a friend and she is totally fine with that. They have a respectful relationship,” the insider continued. “She’s not someone who needs romance. She’s really easygoing and goes with the flow.”

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.