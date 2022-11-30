Sister Wives: Robyn Brown fears she won’t see her kids again amid hospitalization for COVID-19

As Robyn enters the hospital with COVID-19, she fears it’s the last time she’ll see her children. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn Brown fears that a visit to the emergency room means she won’t see her children again in the next episode of Sister Wives.

This article contains spoilers from Sister Wives’ Sunday, December 4 episode.

Despite Kody Brown’s ultra-strict, “inhumane” protocols for his family regarding COVID-19, his and Robyn’s household was affected by the virus.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Robyn contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized after her symptoms didn’t improve.

In a new preview clip for Sunday’s episode, as shared by Entertainment Tonight, Robyn gets emotional as she recalls telling her children goodbye before Kody took her to the emergency room.

“At this point, after having COVID[-19] for a week, I can’t breathe very well,” Robyn confesses during the clip.

Kody tells cameras that after Robyn’s condition didn’t improve, their doctor advised that she go to the hospital. But the doctor’s recommendation has Kody fearing the worst: “People go to the hospital to die,” he says.

Robyn’s daughter, Aurora, tells cameras that she was crying and praying, fearful that her mom “might die.”

As she breaks down and begins crying, Robyn reveals that she doesn’t want to say goodbye to her kids — Aurora, Brenna, Dayton, Solomon, and Ariella — because she doesn’t want it to be the “last time that she saw them.”

Kody Brown also tests positive for COVID-19

Kody self-films from inside his car, as he too was stricken with the coronavirus. The hospital didn’t permit Kody to accompany Robyn due to their COVID-19 protocols, and although he was also ill, he didn’t feel it was worth it, as there were likely people worse off than him and he’d be separated from Robyn regardless.

Robyn self-films from her hospital bed, where she informs viewers that she has been waiting for six or seven hours to get a room.

After contemplating what he should do, Kody finally reaches Robyn via phone and says she sounds “pretty bad.”

“I think I was sitting there wondering if she was going to live,” Kody professes.

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Robyn and Kody’s nanny contracted COVID-19, potentially exposing them and their children to the virus. It’s unclear at this point how Robyn, Kody, and their kids acquired COVID-19 or if they know how they did.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.