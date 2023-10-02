Sister Wives: Robyn blames Christine for ‘messing up’ Kody by leaving and says she ‘destroyed’ his past

Robyn Brown thinks Kody Brown’s ex, Christine Brown, is responsible for her husband’s distress.

When Christine left Kody in 2021, it caused a major shakeup in the Sister Wives stars’ family dynamic.

After nearly 30 years of polygamous marriage, Christine became fed up with Kody’s favoritism toward Robyn and her kids.

Christine finally had enough, so she fulfilled her years-long dream and moved back to Utah, where she’s currently living her best life as she prepares to marry the love of her life, David Woolley.

Meanwhile, Robyn has been left to pick up the pieces with Kody – which she has admitted has been “hell” – and she’s not happy about it at all.

This season on Sister Wives, Kody’s wives and exes aren’t holding back, including Robyn, who boldly accused Christine of turning Kody into someone he’s not.

Robyn claimed that she “didn’t really have big issues” with her sister wives, and all she ever wanted was relationships with Meri, Janelle, and Christine that would last the rest of their lives.

But despite what she has said, Robyn has long been accused of sabotaging the family by swooping in and becoming Kody’s number-one wife. However, Robyn strongly denies that she had any such plans.

Sister Wives confession: Robyn Brown says she’s been accused her of ‘turning Kody against’ his other wives

“This whole story about that I turned him against them is ridiculous and bogus. They’re just not dealing with their own issues,” Robyn confessed on Sunday night.

And Robyn made it clear, too, that she was tired of being the center of Meri, Janelle, and Christine’s gossip.

“They need to stop talking about me,” Robyn told TLC’s cameras.

Robyn’s tirade didn’t stop there, however. During her visit to Meri’s house, she called out Christine for inflicting some major damage on Kody.

“What Christine has done is messed him up, and he doesn’t want to admit it, but it’s the truth,” Robyn confided in Meri. “Christine totally just destroyed his past, like what he thought was a functional situation.”

As we watched, though, Christine adamantly denied that she had anything whatsoever to do with Kody “losing his faith.”

Christine Brown slams Robyn for pinning her as the ‘scapegoat’ for Kody’s behavior

During her own confessional, Christine matter-of-factly stated that she wouldn’t be held accountable for such a thing.

“That’s ridiculous,” Christine said. “To put me as the scapegoat for him, for losing his faith, I never had that much power over Kody.”

Robyn and Christine’s relationship has been a sore point for years. And Kody accused Christine of not being a good sister wife to Robyn, which was another major reason they split.

Christine felt as though she had to walk on eggshells and kneel before Robyn in order to please Kody, and that wasn’t something she was willing to continue doing.

So now, Robyn has been left to help Kody clean up the mess, and not just from Christine’s divorce. We also learned that Kody and Janelle’s marriage is kaput, and off-camera, Kody and Meri announced their split.

While it may come as a shock to Robyn, Sister Wives viewers watching the events unfold have seen the writing on the wall for many years.

Kody playing favorites was never going to work when he had three other wives to keep happy, so we can’t say we’re surprised that things ended up the way they did.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.